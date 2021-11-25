Schließen

Glacial steady state topography controlled by the coupled influence of tectonics and climate

  • Glaciers and rivers are the main agents of mountain erosion. While in the fluvial realm empirical relationships and their mathematical description, such as the stream power law, improved the understanding of fundamental controls on landscape evolution, simple constraints on glacial topography and governing scaling relations are widely lacking. We present a steady state solution for longitudinal profiles along eroding glaciers in a coupled system that includes tectonics and climate. We combined the shallow ice approximation and a glacial erosion rule to calculate ice surface and bed topography from prescribed glacier mass balance gradient and rock uplift rate. Our approach is inspired by the classic application of the stream power law for describing a fluvial steady state but with the striking difference that, in the glacial realm, glacier mass balance is added as an altitude-dependent variable. From our analyses we find that ice surface slope and glacial relief scale with uplift rate with scaling exponents indicating that glacialGlaciers and rivers are the main agents of mountain erosion. While in the fluvial realm empirical relationships and their mathematical description, such as the stream power law, improved the understanding of fundamental controls on landscape evolution, simple constraints on glacial topography and governing scaling relations are widely lacking. We present a steady state solution for longitudinal profiles along eroding glaciers in a coupled system that includes tectonics and climate. We combined the shallow ice approximation and a glacial erosion rule to calculate ice surface and bed topography from prescribed glacier mass balance gradient and rock uplift rate. Our approach is inspired by the classic application of the stream power law for describing a fluvial steady state but with the striking difference that, in the glacial realm, glacier mass balance is added as an altitude-dependent variable. From our analyses we find that ice surface slope and glacial relief scale with uplift rate with scaling exponents indicating that glacial relief is less sensitive to uplift rate than relief in most fluvial landscapes. Basic scaling relations controlled by either basal sliding or internal deformation follow a power law with the exponent depending on the exponents for the glacial erosion rule and Glen's flow law. In a mixed scenario of sliding and deformation, complicated scaling relations with variable exponents emerge. Furthermore, a cutoff in glacier mass balance or cold ice in high elevations can lead to substantially larger scaling exponents which may provide an explanation for high relief in high latitudes.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Günther PrasicekORCiD, Frederic HermanORCiD, Jörg RoblORCiD, Jean BraunORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2017JF004559
ISSN:2169-9003
ISSN:2169-9011
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30069424
Title of parent work (English):Journal of geophysical research : Earth surface
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/24
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/25
Tag:glacial buzzsaw; glacial equilibrium; glacial erosion; rock uplift-relief scaling; scaling relation; steady state topography
Volume:123
Issue:6
Number of pages:19
First page:1344
Last Page:1362
Funding institution:Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF) [J 3976 N-29]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo