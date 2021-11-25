Einleitung
|Author details:
|Gideon BotschGND, Josef Haverkamp
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110306422
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-030642-2
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-030622-4
|Title of parent work (German):
|Jugendbewegung, Antisemitismus und rechtsradikale Politik Vom „Freideutschen Jugendtag“ bis zur Gegenwart
|Publisher:
|de Gruyter
|Place of publishing:
|Oldenburg
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2014/09/12
|Completion year:
|2014
|Release date:
|2021/11/25
|First page:
|1
|Last Page:
|8
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
|License (German):
|CC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International