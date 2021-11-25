Schließen

Influence of charge density on the trap energy spectrum in fluoroethylenepropylene copolymer films with chemically modified surfaces

  • Tetrafluoroethylene-hexafluoropropylene copolymer (FEP) films were treated with titanium-tetrachloride vapor by means of molecular-layer deposition. The treatment leads to considerable improvements of the electret-charge stability on positively charged films. A slight improvement is also observed for negatively charged films. In line with our previous findings, we attribute the improvement in electret properties to the formation of deeper traps on the chemically modified polymer surfaces. Here, we investigate the influence of the charge density on electret stability of FEP films with modified surfaces. Trap-energy spectra obtained from thermally-stimulated-discharge measurements indicate that the charge stability on modified FEP films depends on how the surface traps are populated and on the availability of additional deeper traps.

Metadaten
Author details:Dmitry RychkovORCiD, Reimund GerhardORCiDGND, Alexey KuznetsovORCiD, Andrey Rychkov
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/TDEI.2018.007437
ISSN:1070-9878
ISSN:1558-4135
Title of parent work (English):IEEE transactions on dielectrics and electrical insulation
Publisher:Inst. of Electr. and Electronics Engineers
Place of publishing:Piscataway
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/13
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/25
Tag:Electrets; charge-carrier transport; chemical modification; fluoroethylenepropylene (FEP) copolymer; polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE); space-charge stability; surface treatment
Volume:25
Issue:3
Number of pages:5
First page:840
Last Page:844
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

