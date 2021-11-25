Influence of charge density on the trap energy spectrum in fluoroethylenepropylene copolymer films with chemically modified surfaces

Dmitry Rychkov, Reimund Gerhard, Alexey Kuznetsov, Andrey Rychkov Tetrafluoroethylene-hexafluoropropylene copolymer (FEP) films were treated with titanium-tetrachloride vapor by means of molecular-layer deposition. The treatment leads to considerable improvements of the electret-charge stability on positively charged films. A slight improvement is also observed for negatively charged films. In line with our previous findings, we attribute the improvement in electret properties to the formation of deeper traps on the chemically modified polymer surfaces. Here, we investigate the influence of the charge density on electret stability of FEP films with modified surfaces. Trap-energy spectra obtained from thermally-stimulated-discharge measurements indicate that the charge stability on modified FEP films depends on how the surface traps are populated and on the availability of additional deeper traps.