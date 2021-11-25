Polymer foams are in industrial use for several decades. More recently, non-polar polymer foams were found to be piezoelectric (so-called piezoelectrets) after internal electrical charging of the cavities. So far, few studies have been carried out on the electrical-insulation properties of polymer foams. Here, we compare the piezoelectric and the DC-voltage electrical-insulation properties of cellular polypropylene (PP) foams. Their cavity microstructure can be adjusted via inflation in high-pressure nitrogen gas in combination with a subsequent thermal treatment. While inflation is effective for improving the piezoelectricity, it is detrimental for the electrical-insulation properties. The original cellular PP foam shows a breakdown strength of approximately 230 MV/m, within the same range as that of solid PP. The breakdown strength decreases with increasing degree of inflation, and the dependence on the foam thickness follows an inverse power law with an exponent of 1.2. Nevertheless, up to a thickness of 140 mu m (3.5 times the

Polymer foams are in industrial use for several decades. More recently, non-polar polymer foams were found to be piezoelectric (so-called piezoelectrets) after internal electrical charging of the cavities. So far, few studies have been carried out on the electrical-insulation properties of polymer foams. Here, we compare the piezoelectric and the DC-voltage electrical-insulation properties of cellular polypropylene (PP) foams. Their cavity microstructure can be adjusted via inflation in high-pressure nitrogen gas in combination with a subsequent thermal treatment. While inflation is effective for improving the piezoelectricity, it is detrimental for the electrical-insulation properties. The original cellular PP foam shows a breakdown strength of approximately 230 MV/m, within the same range as that of solid PP. The breakdown strength decreases with increasing degree of inflation, and the dependence on the foam thickness follows an inverse power law with an exponent of 1.2. Nevertheless, up to a thickness of 140 mu m (3.5 times the original thickness), the breakdown strength of cellular-foam PP films is at least 7 times that of an air gap with the same thickness. In addition, the influence of high temperatures and high humidities on the piezoelectricity and the breakdown strength of cellular PP was studied. It was found that the piezoelectric d(33) coefficient decays rapidly already at 70 degrees C, while the breakdown strength slightly increases during storage at 70 or 90 degrees C. Under a relative humidity of 95%, the breakdown strength increases with storage time, while the piezoelectric d(33) coefficient slightly decreases.

