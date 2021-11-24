Schließen

Cassini RPWS dust observation near the Janus/Epimetheus orbit

  • During the Ring Grazing orbits near the end of Cassini mission, the spacecraft crossed the equatorial plane near the orbit of Janus/Epimetheus (similar to 2.5 Rs). This region is populated with dust particles that can be detected by the Radio and Plasma Wave Science (RPWS) instrument via an electric field antenna signal. Analysis of the voltage waveforms recorded on the RPWS antennas provides estimations of the density and size distribution of the dust particles. Measured RPWS profiles, fitted with Lorentzian functions, are shown to be mostly consistent with the Cosmic Dust Analyzer, the dedicated dust instrument on board Cassini. The thickness of the dusty ring varies between 600 and 1,000 km. The peak location shifts north and south within 100 km of the ring plane, likely a function of the precession phase of Janus orbit.

Metadaten
Author details:S. -Y. YeORCiD, William S. KurthORCiD, George B. HospodarskyORCiD, Ann M. PersoonORCiD, Don A. GurnettORCiD, Michiko MorookaORCiD, Jan-Erik WahlundORCiD, Hsiang-Wen HsuORCiD, Martin SeissORCiDGND, Ralf SramaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2017JA025112
ISSN:2169-9380
ISSN:2169-9402
Title of parent work (English):Journal of geophysical research : Space physics
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/06/04
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/24
Tag:Saturn; dust; ring
Volume:123
Issue:6
Number of pages:9
First page:4952
Last Page:4960
Funding institution:NASANational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) [1415150]; Jet Propulsion LaboratoryNational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA); Deutsches Zentrum fur Luft-und RaumfahrtHelmholtz AssociationGerman Aerospace Centre (DLR) [OH 1401]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

