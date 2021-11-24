Teaching culturally diverse classrooms starts from embracing beliefs that recognise the strengths of cultural diversity. Research is needed to understand how teacher training contributes to shaping pre-service teachers’ beliefs about cultural diversity. Accordingly, the purpose of this review is to 1) provide a description of main components and contextual characteristics of teacher trainings targeting cultural diversity beliefs, 2) report the training effects, and 3) detail the methodological strengths and weaknesses of these studies. A total of 36 studies published between 2005 and 2015 that used a longitudinal assessment of cultural diversity beliefs were reviewed. The collective results of these studies indicate a large variance amongst trainings, with experiential learning shifting cultural diversity beliefs positively. However, existing studies have significant limitations in the study design and training evaluation that hinder their conclusions regarding internal and external validity and point towards new directions for future

