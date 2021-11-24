Schließen

Challenging beliefs about cultural diversity in education

  • Teaching culturally diverse classrooms starts from embracing beliefs that recognise the strengths of cultural diversity. Research is needed to understand how teacher training contributes to shaping pre-service teachers’ beliefs about cultural diversity. Accordingly, the purpose of this review is to 1) provide a description of main components and contextual characteristics of teacher trainings targeting cultural diversity beliefs, 2) report the training effects, and 3) detail the methodological strengths and weaknesses of these studies. A total of 36 studies published between 2005 and 2015 that used a longitudinal assessment of cultural diversity beliefs were reviewed. The collective results of these studies indicate a large variance amongst trainings, with experiential learning shifting cultural diversity beliefs positively. However, existing studies have significant limitations in the study design and training evaluation that hinder their conclusions regarding internal and external validity and point towards new directions for futureTeaching culturally diverse classrooms starts from embracing beliefs that recognise the strengths of cultural diversity. Research is needed to understand how teacher training contributes to shaping pre-service teachers’ beliefs about cultural diversity. Accordingly, the purpose of this review is to 1) provide a description of main components and contextual characteristics of teacher trainings targeting cultural diversity beliefs, 2) report the training effects, and 3) detail the methodological strengths and weaknesses of these studies. A total of 36 studies published between 2005 and 2015 that used a longitudinal assessment of cultural diversity beliefs were reviewed. The collective results of these studies indicate a large variance amongst trainings, with experiential learning shifting cultural diversity beliefs positively. However, existing studies have significant limitations in the study design and training evaluation that hinder their conclusions regarding internal and external validity and point towards new directions for future research.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sauro CivitilloORCiD, Linda Pailiang JuangORCiDGND, Maja Katharina SchachnerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.edurev.2018.01.003
ISSN:1747-938X
ISSN:1878-0385
Title of parent work (English):Educational Research Review
Subtitle (English):a synthesis and critical review of trainings with pre-service teachers
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/02
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/24
Tag:Beliefs; Cultural diversity; Pre-service teacher; Teacher education
Volume:24
Number of pages:17
First page:67
Last Page:83
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department für Inklusionspädagogik
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo