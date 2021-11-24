Schließen

Insights into flood-coping appraisals of protection motivation theory

  • Protection motivation theory (PMT) has become a popular theory to explain the risk-reducing behavior of residents against natural hazards. PMT captures the two main cognitive processes that individuals undergo when faced with a threat, namely, threat appraisal and coping appraisal. The latter describes the evaluation of possible response measures that may reduce or avert the perceived threat. Although the coping appraisal component of PMT was found to be a better predictor of protective intentions and behavior, little is known about the factors that influence individuals’ coping appraisals of natural hazards. More insight into flood-coping appraisals of PMT, therefore, are needed to better understand the decision-making process of individuals and to develop effective risk communication strategies. This study presents the results of two surveys among more than 1,600 flood-prone households in Germany and France. Five hypotheses were tested using multivariate statistics regarding factors related to flood-coping appraisals, which wereProtection motivation theory (PMT) has become a popular theory to explain the risk-reducing behavior of residents against natural hazards. PMT captures the two main cognitive processes that individuals undergo when faced with a threat, namely, threat appraisal and coping appraisal. The latter describes the evaluation of possible response measures that may reduce or avert the perceived threat. Although the coping appraisal component of PMT was found to be a better predictor of protective intentions and behavior, little is known about the factors that influence individuals’ coping appraisals of natural hazards. More insight into flood-coping appraisals of PMT, therefore, are needed to better understand the decision-making process of individuals and to develop effective risk communication strategies. This study presents the results of two surveys among more than 1,600 flood-prone households in Germany and France. Five hypotheses were tested using multivariate statistics regarding factors related to flood-coping appraisals, which were derived from the PMT framework, related literature, and the literature on social vulnerability. We found that socioeconomic characteristics alone are not sufficient to explain flood-coping appraisals. Particularly, observational learning from the social environment, such as friends and neighbors, is positively related to flood-coping appraisals. This suggests that social norms and networks play an important role in flood-preparedness decisions. Providing risk and coping information can also have a positive effect. Given the strong positive influence of the social environment on flood-coping appraisals, future research should investigate how risk communication can be enhanced by making use of the observed social norms and network effects.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Philip BubeckORCiD, W. J. Wouter Botzen, Jonas LaudanORCiDGND, Jeroen C. J. H. Aerts, Annegret Henriette ThiekenORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/risa.12938
ISSN:0272-4332
ISSN:1539-6924
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29148082
Title of parent work (English):Risk analysis
Subtitle (English):Empirical evidence from Germany and France
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/11/17
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/24
Tag:Coping appraisal; floods; protection motivation theory (PMT); risk communication; social vulnerability
Volume:38
Issue:6
Number of pages:19
First page:1239
Last Page:1257
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [GRK 2043/1]; NWO VICI GrantNetherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO) [453-13-006]; NWO VIDI GrantNetherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO) [452.14.005]; EU-ENHANCE FP7 project (Enhancing risk management partnerships for catastrophic natural hazards in Europe) [308438]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften

