Das Preußische Erbrecht in der Judikatur des Berliner Obertribunals in den Jahren 1836 bis 1865
The Prussian inheritance law in the Jurisprudence of the Prussian Supreme Court in Berlin during the years from 1836 to 1865
- Die Dissertation befasst sich mit dem Allgemeinen Preußischen Landrecht von 1794 und der hierzu ergangenen Rechtsprechung des Berliner Obertribunals. Im Fokus der Untersuchung stehen die erbrechtlichen Regelungen des Landrechts und deren Anwendung sowie Auslegung in der Judikatur des höchsten preußischen Gerichts. Der Forschungsgegenstand ergibt sich aus dem im Landrecht kodifizierten speziellen Gesetzesverständnisses. Nach diesem sollte die Gesetzesauslegung durch die Rechtsprechung auf ein Minimum, nämlich die Auslegung allein anhand des Wortlauts der Regelung reduziert werden, um dem absolutistischen Regierungsanspruch der preußischen Monarchen, namentlich Friedrich des Großen, hinreichend Rechnung zu tragen. In diesem Kontext wird der Frage nachgegangen, inwieweit das preußische Obertribunal das im Landrecht statuierte „Auslegungsverbot“ beachtet hat und in welchen Fällen sich das Gericht von der Vorgabe emanzipierte und weitere Auslegungsmethoden anwendete und sich so eine unabhängige Rechtsprechung entwickeln konnte. DieDie Dissertation befasst sich mit dem Allgemeinen Preußischen Landrecht von 1794 und der hierzu ergangenen Rechtsprechung des Berliner Obertribunals. Im Fokus der Untersuchung stehen die erbrechtlichen Regelungen des Landrechts und deren Anwendung sowie Auslegung in der Judikatur des höchsten preußischen Gerichts. Der Forschungsgegenstand ergibt sich aus dem im Landrecht kodifizierten speziellen Gesetzesverständnisses. Nach diesem sollte die Gesetzesauslegung durch die Rechtsprechung auf ein Minimum, nämlich die Auslegung allein anhand des Wortlauts der Regelung reduziert werden, um dem absolutistischen Regierungsanspruch der preußischen Monarchen, namentlich Friedrich des Großen, hinreichend Rechnung zu tragen. In diesem Kontext wird der Frage nachgegangen, inwieweit das preußische Obertribunal das im Landrecht statuierte „Auslegungsverbot“ beachtet hat und in welchen Fällen sich das Gericht von der Vorgabe emanzipierte und weitere Auslegungsmethoden anwendete und sich so eine unabhängige Rechtsprechung entwickeln konnte. Die Arbeit gliedert sich in drei Hauptabschnitte. Im Anschluss an die Einleitung, in der zunächst die rechtshistorische Bedeutung des Landrechts und des Erbrechts sowie der Untersuchungsgegenstand umrissen werden, folgt die Darstellung der Entstehungsgeschichte des Landrechts und des Berliner Obertribunals. Hieran schließt sich in einem dritten Abschnitt eine Analyse der erbrechtlichen Vorschriften des Landrechts an. In dieser wird auf die Entstehungsgeschichte der verschiedenen erbrechtlichen Institute wie beispielsweise der gesetzlichen und gewillkürten Erbfolge, dem Pflichtteilsrecht etc., unter Berücksichtigung des zeitgenössischen wissenschaftlichen Diskurses eingegangen. Im vierten Abschnitt geht es um die Judikate des Berliner Obertribunals aus den Jahren 1836-1865 in denen die zuvor dargestellten erbrechtlichen Regelungen entscheidungserheblich waren. Dabei wird der Forschungsfrage, inwieweit das Obertribunal das im Landrecht statuierte Auslegungsverbot beachtet hat und in welchen Fällen es von diesem abwich bzw. weitere Auslegungsmethoden anwendete, konkret nachgegangen wird. Insgesamt werden 26 Entscheidungen des Obertribunals unter dem Aspekt der Auslegungspraxis, der Kontinuität und der Beschleunigung der Rechtsprechung analysiert und ausgewertet.…
- The thesis deals with the General Prussian Codex of 1794 and the related jurisprudence of the Prussian Supreme Court in Berlin. The spotlight of the investigation are the inheritance regulations of the prussian law and their application and interpretation in the judicature of the Prussian Supreme Court in Berlin. The subject of research results from the special understanding of the rule of law in the General Prussian Codex of 1794. According to this, the interpretation of the law by the jurisprudence should be reduced to a minimum, namely the interpretation solely on the basis of the wording of the regulation, in order to take sufficient account of the absolutist claim to government of the Prussian monarchs, namely Frederick the Great. In this context, the question of the extent to which the Prussian Supreme Court in Berlin observed the "prohibition of interpretation" stipulated in the General Prussian Codex of 1794 and in which cases the court emancipated itself from the requirement and applied further methods of interpretation andThe thesis deals with the General Prussian Codex of 1794 and the related jurisprudence of the Prussian Supreme Court in Berlin. The spotlight of the investigation are the inheritance regulations of the prussian law and their application and interpretation in the judicature of the Prussian Supreme Court in Berlin. The subject of research results from the special understanding of the rule of law in the General Prussian Codex of 1794. According to this, the interpretation of the law by the jurisprudence should be reduced to a minimum, namely the interpretation solely on the basis of the wording of the regulation, in order to take sufficient account of the absolutist claim to government of the Prussian monarchs, namely Frederick the Great. In this context, the question of the extent to which the Prussian Supreme Court in Berlin observed the "prohibition of interpretation" stipulated in the General Prussian Codex of 1794 and in which cases the court emancipated itself from the requirement and applied further methods of interpretation and thus an independent judiciary was able to develop. The thesis is divided into three main sections. Following the introduction, in which the legal historical significance of the General Prussian Codex of 1794 and inheritance law as well as the subject of investigation are outlined, the history of the development of land law and the the Prussian Supreme Court in Berlin follows. This is followed by a third section with includes an analysis of the inheritance law provisions and rules in the General Prussian Codex of 1794. In this, the history of the origins of the various institutes of inheritance law, such as the legal and voluntary succession, the last will, the compulsory portion, etc., taking into account the contemporary scientific discourse, is dealt with. The fourth chapter deals with the judgments of the Prussian Supreme Court in Berlin from the years of 1836-1865 in which the previously described inheritance regulations were relevant to the decision. The research question of the extent to which the Prussian Supreme Court in Berlin has observed the “prohibition of interpretation stipulated in the General Prussian Codex of 1794 and in which cases it deviated from this or used other methods of interpretation of the law is specifically investigated. A total of 26 decisions of the higher tribunal are analyzed and evaluated under the aspect of interpretation practice, continuity and the acceleration of case law.…
|Author details:
|Matthias RuschelORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-527798
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-52779
|Reviewer(s):
|Stefan Chr. SaarGND, Christoph LutherGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Stefan Chr. Saar
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2022/03/22
|Completion year:
|2019
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/07/10
|Release date:
|2022/03/22
|Tag:
|Allgemeine Landrecht für die Preußischen Staaten von 1794; Berliner Obertribunal; Erbrecht; Preußisches Erbrecht
European Codex; Inheritance law; Jurisprudence; Prussian Codex of 1794; Prussian Law; Prussian Suprime Court; last will
|Number of pages:
|283
|Organizational units:
|Juristische Fakultät / Bürgerliches Recht
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
|License (German):
|Urheberrechtsschutz