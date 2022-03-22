Das Preußische Erbrecht in der Judikatur des Berliner Obertribunals in den Jahren 1836 bis 1865

The thesis deals with the General Prussian Codex of 1794 and the related jurisprudence of the Prussian Supreme Court in Berlin. The spotlight of the investigation are the inheritance regulations of the prussian law and their application and interpretation in the judicature of the Prussian Supreme Court in Berlin. The subject of research results from the special understanding of the rule of law in the General Prussian Codex of 1794. According to this, the interpretation of the law by the jurisprudence should be reduced to a minimum, namely the interpretation solely on the basis of the wording of the regulation, in order to take sufficient account of the absolutist claim to government of the Prussian monarchs, namely Frederick the Great. In this context, the question of the extent to which the Prussian Supreme Court in Berlin observed the "prohibition of interpretation" stipulated in the General Prussian Codex of 1794 and in which cases the court emancipated itself from the requirement and applied further methods of interpretation and

The thesis deals with the General Prussian Codex of 1794 and the related jurisprudence of the Prussian Supreme Court in Berlin. The spotlight of the investigation are the inheritance regulations of the prussian law and their application and interpretation in the judicature of the Prussian Supreme Court in Berlin. The subject of research results from the special understanding of the rule of law in the General Prussian Codex of 1794. According to this, the interpretation of the law by the jurisprudence should be reduced to a minimum, namely the interpretation solely on the basis of the wording of the regulation, in order to take sufficient account of the absolutist claim to government of the Prussian monarchs, namely Frederick the Great. In this context, the question of the extent to which the Prussian Supreme Court in Berlin observed the "prohibition of interpretation" stipulated in the General Prussian Codex of 1794 and in which cases the court emancipated itself from the requirement and applied further methods of interpretation and thus an independent judiciary was able to develop. The thesis is divided into three main sections. Following the introduction, in which the legal historical significance of the General Prussian Codex of 1794 and inheritance law as well as the subject of investigation are outlined, the history of the development of land law and the the Prussian Supreme Court in Berlin follows. This is followed by a third section with includes an analysis of the inheritance law provisions and rules in the General Prussian Codex of 1794. In this, the history of the origins of the various institutes of inheritance law, such as the legal and voluntary succession, the last will, the compulsory portion, etc., taking into account the contemporary scientific discourse, is dealt with. The fourth chapter deals with the judgments of the Prussian Supreme Court in Berlin from the years of 1836-1865 in which the previously described inheritance regulations were relevant to the decision. The research question of the extent to which the Prussian Supreme Court in Berlin has observed the “prohibition of interpretation stipulated in the General Prussian Codex of 1794 and in which cases it deviated from this or used other methods of interpretation of the law is specifically investigated. A total of 26 decisions of the higher tribunal are analyzed and evaluated under the aspect of interpretation practice, continuity and the acceleration of case law.

