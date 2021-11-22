Schließen

Microplastic pollution increases gene exchange in aquatic ecosystems

  Pollution by microplastics in aquatic ecosystems is accumulating at an unprecedented scale, emerging as a new surface for biofilm formation and gene exchange. In this study, we determined the permissiveness of aquatic bacteria towards a model antibiotic resistance plasmid, comparing communities that form biofilms on microplastics vs. those that are free-living. We used an exogenous and red-fluorescent E. coli donor strain to introduce the green-fluorescent broad-host-range plasmid pKJKS which encodes for trimethoprim resistance. We demonstrate an increased frequency of plasmid transfer in bacteria associated with microplastics compared to bacteria that are free-living or in natural aggregates. Moreover, comparison of communities grown on polycarbonate filters showed that increased gene exchange occurs in a broad range of phylogenetically-diverse bacteria. Our results indicate horizontal gene transfer in this habitat could distinctly affect the ecology of aquatic microbial communities on a global scale. The spread of antibiotic resistance through microplastics could also have profound consequences for the evolution of aquatic bacteria and poses a neglected hazard for human health.

Metadaten
Author details:Maria Arias-AndresORCiDGND, Uli Kluemper, Keilor Rojas-JimenezORCiDGND, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envpol.2018.02.058
ISSN:0269-7491
ISSN:1873-6424
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29494919
Title of parent work (English):Environmental pollution
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/28
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/22
Tag:Antibiotic resistance; Aquatic ecosystems; Biofilm; Horizontal gene transfer; Microplastics
Volume:237
Number of pages:9
First page:253
Last Page:261
Funding institution:Universidad Nacional, Costa Rica; Leibniz SAW project MikrOMIK; MRC/BBSRCMedical Research Council UK (MRC)Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) [MR/N007174/1]; European UnionEuropean Union (EU) [751699]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

