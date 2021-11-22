Microplastic pollution increases gene exchange in aquatic ecosystems
- Pollution by microplastics in aquatic ecosystems is accumulating at an unprecedented scale, emerging as a new surface for biofilm formation and gene exchange. In this study, we determined the permissiveness of aquatic bacteria towards a model antibiotic resistance plasmid, comparing communities that form biofilms on microplastics vs. those that are free-living. We used an exogenous and red-fluorescent E. coli donor strain to introduce the green-fluorescent broad-host-range plasmid pKJKS which encodes for trimethoprim resistance. We demonstrate an increased frequency of plasmid transfer in bacteria associated with microplastics compared to bacteria that are free-living or in natural aggregates. Moreover, comparison of communities grown on polycarbonate filters showed that increased gene exchange occurs in a broad range of phylogenetically-diverse bacteria. Our results indicate horizontal gene transfer in this habitat could distinctly affect the ecology of aquatic microbial communities on a global scale. The spread of antibioticPollution by microplastics in aquatic ecosystems is accumulating at an unprecedented scale, emerging as a new surface for biofilm formation and gene exchange. In this study, we determined the permissiveness of aquatic bacteria towards a model antibiotic resistance plasmid, comparing communities that form biofilms on microplastics vs. those that are free-living. We used an exogenous and red-fluorescent E. coli donor strain to introduce the green-fluorescent broad-host-range plasmid pKJKS which encodes for trimethoprim resistance. We demonstrate an increased frequency of plasmid transfer in bacteria associated with microplastics compared to bacteria that are free-living or in natural aggregates. Moreover, comparison of communities grown on polycarbonate filters showed that increased gene exchange occurs in a broad range of phylogenetically-diverse bacteria. Our results indicate horizontal gene transfer in this habitat could distinctly affect the ecology of aquatic microbial communities on a global scale. The spread of antibiotic resistance through microplastics could also have profound consequences for the evolution of aquatic bacteria and poses a neglected hazard for human health.…
|Author details:
|Maria Arias-AndresORCiDGND, Uli Kluemper, Keilor Rojas-JimenezORCiDGND, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envpol.2018.02.058
|ISSN:
|0269-7491
|ISSN:
|1873-6424
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29494919
|Title of parent work (English):
|Environmental pollution
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/02/28
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/11/22
|Tag:
|Antibiotic resistance; Aquatic ecosystems; Biofilm; Horizontal gene transfer; Microplastics
|Volume:
|237
|Number of pages:
|9
|First page:
|253
|Last Page:
|261
|Funding institution:
|Universidad Nacional, Costa Rica; Leibniz SAW project MikrOMIK; MRC/BBSRCMedical Research Council UK (MRC)Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) [MR/N007174/1]; European UnionEuropean Union (EU) [751699]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access