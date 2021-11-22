Reconstructions of Paleoecological and Paleoclimatic Conditions of the Late Pleistocene and Holocene according to the Results of Chironomid Analysis of Sediments from Medvedevskoe Lake (Karelian Isthmus)
- The use of chironomids (Diptera: Chironomidae) as indicators of changes in natural and climatic settings allows one to reconstruct paleoclimatic and paleoenvironmental conditions. Based on the results of lithological and chironomid analyses, the loss on ignition (LOI) values, as well as the results of radiocarbon dating (C-14 AMS), new data on the paleoclimate in the Karelian Isthmus, in particular the quantitative reconstruction of the mean July temperature (T (July), A degrees C) in the Late Pleistocene and Holocene and the evolution of the ecosystem of Medvedevskoe Lake have been obtained.
|Larisa B. NazarovaORCiD, D. A. Subetto, L. S. Syrykh, I. M. Grekov, P. A. Leontev
|https://doi.org/10.1134/S1028334X18060144
|1028-334X
|1531-8354
|Doklady Earth Sciences
|Pleiades Publ.
|New York
|Article
|English
|2018/07/14
|2018
|2021/11/22
|480
|2
|5
|710
|714
|Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [16-17-10118]; Russian Foundation for Basic ResearchRussian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR) [13-05-41457 RGO_a]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften