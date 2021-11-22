Monitoring lactose crystallization at industrially relevant concentrations by photon density wave spectroscopy
- Lactose is of great industrial importance and its production includes the cooling crystallization from highly concentrated solutions. Monitoring the crystallization process is essential to ensure reproducible product quality. Photon density wave (PDW) spectroscopy enables in-line monitoring of highly concentrated processes in liquid dispersions. It was applied to the determination of the solubility and nucleation points of lactose monohydrate in water, sizing of lactose crystals, and to dissolution as well as crystallization monitoring. Other process analytical technologies (focused-beam reflectance measurement, particle vision and measurement) were used as reference, and the comparison indicates that PDW spectroscopy is very robust against probe fouling and is, thus, a useful tool for monitoring crystallization processes in concentrated suspensions.
|Author details:
|Anne Hartwig, Roland HassORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/ceat.201700685
|ISSN:
|0930-7516
|ISSN:
|1521-4125
|Title of parent work (English):
|Chemical engineering & technology
|Publisher:
|Wiley-VCH
|Place of publishing:
|Weinheim
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/03/05
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/11/22
|Tag:
|In-line monitoring; Lactose; Light scattering; Photon density wave spectroscopy; Process analytical technology
|Volume:
|41
|Issue:
|6
|Number of pages:
|8
|First page:
|1139
|Last Page:
|1146
|Funding institution:
|German Federal Ministry of Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [03Z22AN12]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert