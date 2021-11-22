Schließen

Efficacy of microsurgery in Reinke's oedema evaluated by traditional voice assessment integrated with the Vocal Extent Measure (VEM)

  • There are few data analysing to what specific extent phonomicrosurgery improves vocal function in patients suffering from Reinke's oedema (RE). The recently introduced parameter vocal extent measure (VEM) seems to be suitable to objectively quantify vocal performance. The purpose of this clinical prospective study was to investigate the outcomes of phonomicrosurgery in 60 RE patients (6 male, 54 female; 56 ± 8 years ([mean ± SD]) by analysing its effect on subjective and objective vocal parameters with particular regard to VEM. Treatment efficacy was evaluated at three months after surgery by comparing pre- and postoperative videolaryngostroboscopy (VLS), auditory-perceptual assessment (RBH-status), voice range profile (VRP), acoustic-aerodynamic analysis and patient's self-assessment using the voice handicap index (VHI-9i). Phonomicrosurgically, all RE were carefully ablated. VLS revealed removal or substantial reduction of oedema with restored periodic vocal fold vibration. All subjective and most objective acoustic and aerodynamicThere are few data analysing to what specific extent phonomicrosurgery improves vocal function in patients suffering from Reinke's oedema (RE). The recently introduced parameter vocal extent measure (VEM) seems to be suitable to objectively quantify vocal performance. The purpose of this clinical prospective study was to investigate the outcomes of phonomicrosurgery in 60 RE patients (6 male, 54 female; 56 ± 8 years ([mean ± SD]) by analysing its effect on subjective and objective vocal parameters with particular regard to VEM. Treatment efficacy was evaluated at three months after surgery by comparing pre- and postoperative videolaryngostroboscopy (VLS), auditory-perceptual assessment (RBH-status), voice range profile (VRP), acoustic-aerodynamic analysis and patient's self-assessment using the voice handicap index (VHI-9i). Phonomicrosurgically, all RE were carefully ablated. VLS revealed removal or substantial reduction of oedema with restored periodic vocal fold vibration. All subjective and most objective acoustic and aerodynamic parameters significantly improved. The VEM increased on average from 64 ± 37 to 88 ± 25 (p #x003C; 0.001) and the dysphonia severity index (DSI) from 0.5 ± 3.4 to 2.9 ± 1.9. Both parameters correlated significantly with each other (rs = 0.70). RBH-status revealed less roughness, breathiness and overall grade of hoarseness (2.0 ± 0.7 vs 1.3 ± 0.7). The VHI-9i-score decreased from 18 ± 8 to 12 ± 9 points. The average total vocal range enlarged by 4 ± 7 semitones, and the mean speaking pitch rose by 2 ± 4 semitones. These results confirm that: (1) the use of VEM in RE patients objectifies and quantifies their vocal capacity as documented in the VRP, and (2) phonomicrosurgery is an effective, objectively and subjectively satisfactory therapy to improve voice in RE patients.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:T. Salmen, Tatiana ErmakovaGND, A. Schindler, S-R. Ko, O. Göktas, M. Gross, T. Nawka, P. P. Caffier
DOI:https://doi.org/10.14639/0392-100X-1544
ISSN:0392-100X
ISSN:1827-675X
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29984795
Title of parent work (English):Acta Otorhinolaryngol Italica
Publisher:Pacini editore
Place of publishing:Pisa
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/22
Tag:Phonomicrosurgery; Reinke’s oedema; Vocal Extent Measure (VEM); Voice function diagnostics; Voice range profile quantification
Volume:38
Issue:3
Number of pages:10
First page:194
Last Page:203
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Slavistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache

