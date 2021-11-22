Sebastiano Foti, Fabrice Hollender, Flora Garofalo, Dario Albarello, Michael Asten, Pierre-Yves Bard, Cesare Comina, Cecile Cornou, Brady Cox, Giuseppe Di Giulio, Thomas Forbriger, Koichi Hayashi, Enrico Lunedei, Antony Martin, Diego Mercerat, Matthias Ohrnberger, Valerio Poggi, Florence Renalier, Deborah Sicilia, Valentina Socco
- Surface wave methods gained in the past decades a primary role in many seismic projects. Specifically, they are often used to retrieve a 1D shear wave velocity model or to estimate the V-s,V-30 at a site. The complexity of the interpretation process and the variety of possible approaches to surface wave analysis make it very hard to set a fixed standard to assure quality and reliability of the results. The present guidelines provide practical information on the acquisition and analysis of surface wave data by giving some basic principles and specific suggestions related to the most common situations. They are primarily targeted to non-expert users approaching surface wave testing, but can be useful to specialists in the field as a general reference. The guidelines are based on the experience gained within the InterPACIFIC project and on the expertise of the participants in acquisition and analysis of surface wave data.
