Self-assembled monolayer formation of distorted cylindrical AOT micelles on gold surfaces
- Self-assembling features of sodium dioctyl sulfosuccinate (AOT) molecules and micelle adsorption on gold Au (111) surfaces have been examined using molecular dynamics simulation. We argue that AOT micelles display a strong adsorption on gold surfaces resulting in distorted cylindrical micelles attached to the (111) facets. The well protected Au(111) facets decorated by a dense packed elongated ellipsoidal AOT layer hinder the diffusion of the reactant to the (111) facets and could result in the preferential growth of ultra-thin gold nanoplatelets.
|Author details:
|Armen H. PoghosyanORCiD, A. A. Shahinyan, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.colsurfa.2018.02.067
|ISSN:
|0927-7757
|ISSN:
|1873-4359
|Title of parent work (English):
|Colloids and surfaces : an international journal devoted to the principles and applications of colloid and interface science ; A, Physicochemical and engineering aspects
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Amsterdam
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/03/06
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/11/19
|Tag:
|Adsorption; Gold surface; Molecular dynamics; Surfactant micelles
|Volume:
|546
|Number of pages:
|8
|First page:
|20
|Last Page:
|27
|Funding institution:
|European Commission under the H Research Infrastructures contract [675121]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert