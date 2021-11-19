Schließen

Self-assembled monolayer formation of distorted cylindrical AOT micelles on gold surfaces

  • Self-assembling features of sodium dioctyl sulfosuccinate (AOT) molecules and micelle adsorption on gold Au (111) surfaces have been examined using molecular dynamics simulation. We argue that AOT micelles display a strong adsorption on gold surfaces resulting in distorted cylindrical micelles attached to the (111) facets. The well protected Au(111) facets decorated by a dense packed elongated ellipsoidal AOT layer hinder the diffusion of the reactant to the (111) facets and could result in the preferential growth of ultra-thin gold nanoplatelets.

Metadaten
Author details:Armen H. PoghosyanORCiD, A. A. Shahinyan, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.colsurfa.2018.02.067
ISSN:0927-7757
ISSN:1873-4359
Title of parent work (English):Colloids and surfaces : an international journal devoted to the principles and applications of colloid and interface science ; A, Physicochemical and engineering aspects
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/06
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/19
Tag:Adsorption; Gold surface; Molecular dynamics; Surfactant micelles
Volume:546
Number of pages:8
First page:20
Last Page:27
Funding institution:European Commission under the H Research Infrastructures contract [675121]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

