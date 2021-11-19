Cyclotella petenensis and Cyclotella cassandrae, two new fossil diatoms from Pleistocene sediments of Lake Peten-Itza, Guatemala, Central America

Christine Pailles, Florence Sylvestre, Jaime Escobar, Alain Tonetto, Sybille Rustig, Jean-Charles Mazur While analyzing the fossil diatom flora in one of the longest paleolimnological records (core PI-6) from Lake Peten-Itza, lowland Guatemala, we encountered Aulacoseira Thwaites, Cyclotella (Kutzing) and Discostella (Cleve & Grunow) Houk & Klee species appearing successively in the record. Among them, two new species that are assigned to the genus Cyclotella are described herein. Cyclotella petenensis sp. nov. is characterised by a coarse striation marked by a shadow line and a tangentially undulate central area with an arc of central fultoportulae. Cyclotella cassandrae sp. nov. has an elliptically shaped valve, coarse striae and a scattered ring of central fultoportulae in the central area. Classification and differences to similar taxa in the genus Cyclotella are discussed.