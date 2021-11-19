Schließen

Cyclotella petenensis and Cyclotella cassandrae, two new fossil diatoms from Pleistocene sediments of Lake Peten-Itza, Guatemala, Central America

  • While analyzing the fossil diatom flora in one of the longest paleolimnological records (core PI-6) from Lake Peten-Itza, lowland Guatemala, we encountered Aulacoseira Thwaites, Cyclotella (Kutzing) and Discostella (Cleve & Grunow) Houk & Klee species appearing successively in the record. Among them, two new species that are assigned to the genus Cyclotella are described herein. Cyclotella petenensis sp. nov. is characterised by a coarse striation marked by a shadow line and a tangentially undulate central area with an arc of central fultoportulae. Cyclotella cassandrae sp. nov. has an elliptically shaped valve, coarse striae and a scattered ring of central fultoportulae in the central area. Classification and differences to similar taxa in the genus Cyclotella are discussed.

Author details:Christine Pailles, Florence Sylvestre, Jaime Escobar, Alain Tonetto, Sybille Rustig, Jean-Charles Mazur
DOI:https://doi.org/10.11646/phytotaxa.351.4.1
ISSN:1179-3155
ISSN:1179-3163
Title of parent work (English):Phytotaxa : a rapid international journal for accelerating the publication of botanical taxonomy
Publisher:Magnolia Press
Place of publishing:Auckland
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/06/07
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/19
Tag:Cyclotella; Diatom; Guatemala; Lake Peten-Itza; Pleistocene
Volume:351
Issue:4
Number of pages:17
First page:247
Last Page:263
Funding institution:US National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF); International Continental Scientific Drilling Program; Swiss Federal Institute of Technology; Swiss National Science FoundationSwiss National Science Foundation (SNSF); Institute for Research and Development (IRD)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

