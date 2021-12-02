Word order variability and change in German infinitival complements
Variation und Wandel in der Stellung deutscher Infinitivkomplemente
- The present work deals with the variation in the linearisation of German infinitival complements from a diachronic perspective. Based on the observation that in present-day German the position of infinitival complements is restricted by properties of the matrix verb (Haider, 2010, Wurmbrand, 2001), whereas this appears much more liberal in older stages of German (Demske, 2008, Maché and Abraham, 2011, Demske, 2015), this dissertation investigates the emergence of those restrictions and the factors that have led to a reduced, yet still existing variability. The study contrasts infinitival complements of two types of matrix verbs, namely raising and control verbs. In present-day German, these show different syntactic behaviour and opposite preferences as far as the position of the infinitive is concerned: while infinitival complements of raising verbs build a single clausal domain with the with the matrix verb and occur obligatorily intraposed, infinitive complements of control verbs can form clausal constituents and occurThe present work deals with the variation in the linearisation of German infinitival complements from a diachronic perspective. Based on the observation that in present-day German the position of infinitival complements is restricted by properties of the matrix verb (Haider, 2010, Wurmbrand, 2001), whereas this appears much more liberal in older stages of German (Demske, 2008, Maché and Abraham, 2011, Demske, 2015), this dissertation investigates the emergence of those restrictions and the factors that have led to a reduced, yet still existing variability. The study contrasts infinitival complements of two types of matrix verbs, namely raising and control verbs. In present-day German, these show different syntactic behaviour and opposite preferences as far as the position of the infinitive is concerned: while infinitival complements of raising verbs build a single clausal domain with the with the matrix verb and occur obligatorily intraposed, infinitive complements of control verbs can form clausal constituents and occur predominantly extraposed. This correlation is not attested in older stages of German, at least not until Early New High German. Drawing on diachronic corpus data, the present work provides a description of the changes in the linearisation of infinitival complements from Early New High German to present-day German which aims at finding out when the correlation between infinitive type and word order emerged and further examines their possible causes. The study shows that word order change in German infinitival complements is not a case of syntactic change in the narrow sense, but that the diachronic variation results from the interaction of different language-internal and language-external factors and that it reflects, on the one hand, the influence of language modality on the emerging standard language and, on the other hand, a process of specialisation.…
- Diese Arbeit befasst sich mit der Variation in der Linearisierung von deutschen Infinitivkomplementen aus diachroner Perspektive. Ausgehend von der Beobachtung, dass im Gegenwartsdeutschen die Stellung von Infinitivkomplementen durch Eigenschaften des Matrixverbs eingeschränkt wird (Haider, 2010, Wurmbrand, 2001), während diese in älteren Sprachstufen des Deutschen viel liberaler erscheint (Demske, 2008, Maché und Abraham, 2011, Demske, 2015), untersucht die vorliegende Dissertation die Entstehung solcher Beschränkungen und die Faktoren, die zu einer reduzierten, jedoch noch bestehenden Variation geführt haben. In der Untersuchung werden die Wortstellungseigenschaften von Infinitivkomplementen gegenübergestellt, die von zwei Typen von Matrixverben eingebettet werden, nämlich Anhebungs- und Kontrollverben. Diese zeigen im Gegenwartsdeutschen ein unterschiedliches syntaktisches Verhalten und entgegengesetzte Präferenzen, was die Stellung des Infinitivs betrifft: Während Infinitivkomplemente von Anhebungsverben einen Verbalkomplex mitDiese Arbeit befasst sich mit der Variation in der Linearisierung von deutschen Infinitivkomplementen aus diachroner Perspektive. Ausgehend von der Beobachtung, dass im Gegenwartsdeutschen die Stellung von Infinitivkomplementen durch Eigenschaften des Matrixverbs eingeschränkt wird (Haider, 2010, Wurmbrand, 2001), während diese in älteren Sprachstufen des Deutschen viel liberaler erscheint (Demske, 2008, Maché und Abraham, 2011, Demske, 2015), untersucht die vorliegende Dissertation die Entstehung solcher Beschränkungen und die Faktoren, die zu einer reduzierten, jedoch noch bestehenden Variation geführt haben. In der Untersuchung werden die Wortstellungseigenschaften von Infinitivkomplementen gegenübergestellt, die von zwei Typen von Matrixverben eingebettet werden, nämlich Anhebungs- und Kontrollverben. Diese zeigen im Gegenwartsdeutschen ein unterschiedliches syntaktisches Verhalten und entgegengesetzte Präferenzen, was die Stellung des Infinitivs betrifft: Während Infinitivkomplemente von Anhebungsverben einen Verbalkomplex mit dem Matrixverb bilden und obligatorisch intraponiert vorkommen, bilden Infinitivkomplemente von Kontrollverben sententiale Konstituenten und kommen überwiegend extraponiert vor. In älteren Sprachstufen des Deutschen konnte diese Korrelation bis ins Frühneuhochdeutsche nicht festgestellt werden. Neben einer empirisch fundierten Beschreibung des Wortstellungswandels von Infinitivkomplementen, die darauf abzielt, den Zeitpunkt der Entstehung dieser Korrelation zu identifizieren, werden in der Arbeit mögliche Faktoren und Gründe untersucht, die zu diesen Präferenzen geführt haben. Die Arbeit zeigt, dass der Worstellungswandel in deutschen Infinitivkomplementen nicht dem syntaktischen Wandel im engeren Sinne zuzuordnen ist, sondern dass die diachrone Variation auf einem Zusammenspiel von verschiedenen sprachinternen und sprachexternen Faktoren beruht. Es wird dafür argumentiert, dass sich die diachrone Distribution der Wortstellungsmuster zum einen durch den Einfluss von Medialität auf die Entstehung der Standardsprache, zum anderen durch einen Prozess der Spezialisierung erklären lässt.…
|Author details:
|Ilaria De CesareORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-527358
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-52735
|Subtitle (English):
|a multi-causal approach
|Subtitle (German):
|ein multikausaler Ansatz
|Reviewer(s):
|Ulrike DemskeORCiDGND, Augustin SpeyerORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Ulrike Demske, Claudia Felser
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/12/01
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2021/07/22
|Release date:
|2021/12/01
|Tag:
|Frühneuhochdeutsch; Infinitivkomplemente; Korpusstudie; quantitative historische Linguistik; syntaktischer Wandel
Early New High German; corpus study; infinitival complements; quantitative historical linguistics; syntactic change
|Number of pages:
|xii, 231
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International