Cosmic dance at z similar to 3

  • We recently discovered that the luminous radio-quiet (QSO) LBQS 0302-0019 at z=3.286 is likely accompanied by an obscured AGN at 20 kpc projected distance, which we dubbed Jil. It represents the tightest candidate obscured/unobscured dual AGN system at z >3. To verify the dual AGN scenario we obtained deep K-s band (rest-frame V band) imaging with the VLT/HAWK-I+GRAAL instrument at 0 '.4 resolution during science verification in January 2018. Indeed, we detect the individual host galaxies of the QSO and Jil with estimated stellar masses of log(M-*/M-circle dot)=11.4 +/- 0.5 and log(M-*/M-circle dot)=10.9 +/- 0.5, respectively. Near-IR spectra obtained with VLT-KMOS reveal a clear [O-III] lambda 5007 line detection at the location of Jil which does not contribute significantly to the Ks band flux. Both observations therefore corroborate the dual AGN scenario. A comparison to Illustris cosmological simulations suggests a parent halo mass of log(M-halo/M-*)=13.2 +/- 0.5 for this interacting galaxy system, corresponding to a very massive dark matter halo at that epoch.

Metadaten
Author details:Bernd HusemannORCiD, R. Bielby, K. Jahnke, F. Arrigoni-Battaia, Gabor WorseckORCiD, T. Shanks, J. Wardlow, J. Scholtz
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/201833363
ISSN:1432-0746
Title of parent work (English):Astronomy and astrophysics : an international weekly journal
Subtitle (English):Detecting the host galaxies of the dual AGN system LBQS 0302-0019 and Jil with HAWK-I plus GRAAL
Publisher:EDP Sciences
Place of publishing:Les Ulis
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/23
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/19
Tag:Galaxies: high-redshift; Galaxies: interactions; instrumentation: adaptive optics; large-scale structure of Universe; quasars: individual: LBQS 0302-0018
Volume:614
Number of pages:5
Funding institution:Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC)Science & Technology Facilities Council (STFC)Science and Technology Development Fund (STDF) [ST/P000541/1]; STFC Ernest Rutherford Fellowship [ST/P004784/1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

