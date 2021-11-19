We recently discovered that the luminous radio-quiet (QSO) LBQS 0302-0019 at z=3.286 is likely accompanied by an obscured AGN at 20 kpc projected distance, which we dubbed Jil. It represents the tightest candidate obscured/unobscured dual AGN system at z >3. To verify the dual AGN scenario we obtained deep K-s band (rest-frame V band) imaging with the VLT/HAWK-I+GRAAL instrument at 0 '.4 resolution during science verification in January 2018. Indeed, we detect the individual host galaxies of the QSO and Jil with estimated stellar masses of log(M-*/M-circle dot)=11.4 +/- 0.5 and log(M-*/M-circle dot)=10.9 +/- 0.5, respectively. Near-IR spectra obtained with VLT-KMOS reveal a clear [O-III] lambda 5007 line detection at the location of Jil which does not contribute significantly to the Ks band flux. Both observations therefore corroborate the dual AGN scenario. A comparison to Illustris cosmological simulations suggests a parent halo mass of log(M-halo/M-*)=13.2 +/- 0.5 for this interacting galaxy system, corresponding to a very massive

We recently discovered that the luminous radio-quiet (QSO) LBQS 0302-0019 at z=3.286 is likely accompanied by an obscured AGN at 20 kpc projected distance, which we dubbed Jil. It represents the tightest candidate obscured/unobscured dual AGN system at z >3. To verify the dual AGN scenario we obtained deep K-s band (rest-frame V band) imaging with the VLT/HAWK-I+GRAAL instrument at 0 '.4 resolution during science verification in January 2018. Indeed, we detect the individual host galaxies of the QSO and Jil with estimated stellar masses of log(M-*/M-circle dot)=11.4 +/- 0.5 and log(M-*/M-circle dot)=10.9 +/- 0.5, respectively. Near-IR spectra obtained with VLT-KMOS reveal a clear [O-III] lambda 5007 line detection at the location of Jil which does not contribute significantly to the Ks band flux. Both observations therefore corroborate the dual AGN scenario. A comparison to Illustris cosmological simulations suggests a parent halo mass of log(M-halo/M-*)=13.2 +/- 0.5 for this interacting galaxy system, corresponding to a very massive dark matter halo at that epoch.

…