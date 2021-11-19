Surface etching of 3D printed poly(lactic acid) with NaOH: a systematic approach
- The article describes a systematic investigation of the effects of an aqueous NaOH treatment of 3D printed poly(lactic acid) (PLA) scaffolds for surface activation. The PLA surface undergoes several morphology changes and after an initial surface roughening, the surface becomes smoother again before the material dissolves. Erosion rates and surface morphologies can be controlled by the treatment. At the same time, the bulk mechanical properties of the treated materials remain unaltered. This indicates that NaOH treatment of 3D printed PLA scaffolds is a simple, yet viable strategy for surface activation without compromising the mechanical stability of PLA scaffolds.
|Matthias Schneider, Nora Fritzsche, Agnieszka Puciul-MalinowskaORCiD, Andrzej BalisORCiD, Amr Mostafa, Ilko BaldORCiDGND, Szczepan ZapotocznyORCiD, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND
|Polymers
|MDPI
|Basel
|Article
|English
|2020/06/19
|2020
|2021/11/19
|3D printing; erosion; poly(lactic acid); roughness; sodium hydroxide etching; surface modification; wettability
|12
|8
|1711
|16
|Universität Potsdam
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1212