Schließen

Surface etching of 3D printed poly(lactic acid) with NaOH: a systematic approach

  • The article describes a systematic investigation of the effects of an aqueous NaOH treatment of 3D printed poly(lactic acid) (PLA) scaffolds for surface activation. The PLA surface undergoes several morphology changes and after an initial surface roughening, the surface becomes smoother again before the material dissolves. Erosion rates and surface morphologies can be controlled by the treatment. At the same time, the bulk mechanical properties of the treated materials remain unaltered. This indicates that NaOH treatment of 3D printed PLA scaffolds is a simple, yet viable strategy for surface activation without compromising the mechanical stability of PLA scaffolds.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Matthias Schneider, Nora Fritzsche, Agnieszka Puciul-MalinowskaORCiD, Andrzej BalisORCiD, Amr Mostafa, Ilko BaldORCiDGND, Szczepan ZapotocznyORCiD, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND
Title of parent work (English):Polymers
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/06/19
Completion year:2020
Release date:2021/11/19
Tag:3D printing; erosion; poly(lactic acid); roughness; sodium hydroxide etching; surface modification; wettability
Volume:12
Issue:8
Article number:1711
Number of pages:16
Funding institution:Universität Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1212

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo