Inequivalent coherent state representations in group field theory

  • In this paper we propose an algebraic formulation of group field theory and consider non-Fock representations based on coherent states. We show that we can construct representations with an infinite number of degrees of freedom on compact manifolds. We also show that these representations break translation symmetry. Since such representations can be regarded as quantum gravitational systems with an infinite number of fundamental pre-geometric building blocks, they may be more suitable for the description of effective geometrical phases of the theory.

Author details:Alexander KegelesORCiD, Daniele Oriti, Casey Tomlin
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1361-6382/aac39f
Date of first publication:2018/05/25
Tag:group field theory; quantum field theory; quantum gravity; spin foam models
