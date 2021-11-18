Schließen

Managing phase purities and crystal orientation for high-performance and photostable cesium lead halide perovskite solar cells

  Inorganic perovskites with cesium (Cs+) as the cation have great potential as photovoltaic materials if their phase purity and stability can be addressed. Herein, a series of inorganic perovskites is studied, and it is found that the power conversion efficiency of solar cells with compositions CsPbI1.8Br1.2, CsPbI2.0Br1.0, and CsPbI2.2Br0.8 exhibits a high dependence on the initial annealing step that is found to significantly affect the crystallization and texture behavior of the final perovskite film. At its optimized annealing temperature, CsPbI1.8Br1.2 exhibits a pure orthorhombic phase and only one crystal orientation of the (110) plane. Consequently, this allows for the best efficiency of up to 14.6% and the longest operational lifetime, T-S80, of approximate to 300 h, averaged of over six solar cells, during the maximum power point tracking measurement under continuous light illumination and nitrogen atmosphere. This work provides essential progress on the enhancement of photovoltaic performance and stability of CsPbI3 - xBrx perovskite solar cells.

Metadaten
Author details:Qiong WangORCiD, Joel A. SmithORCiD, Dieter SkroblinORCiD, Julian A. SteeleORCiD, Christian M. WolffORCiD, Pietro CaprioglioORCiDGND, Martin StolterfohtORCiD, Hans KöblerORCiD, Silver-Hamill Turren-CruzORCiD, Meng Li, Christian GollwitzerORCiD, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Antonio Abate
Title of parent work (English):Solar RRL
Publisher:WILEY-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/04/27
Completion year:2020
Release date:2021/11/18
Tag:ISOS-L-1I protocol; cesium lead halides; crystal orientation; inorganic perovskites; phase purity; photostability
Volume:4
Issue:9
Article number:2000213
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:Universität Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1210

