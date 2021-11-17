Schließen

Interface Engineering of Solution-Processed Hybrid Organohalide Perovskite Solar Cells

  Engineering the interface between the perovskite absorber and the charge-transporting layers has become an important method for improving the charge extraction and open-circuit voltage (V-OC) of hybrid perovskite solar cells. Conjugated polymers are particularly suited to form the hole-transporting layer, but their hydrophobicity renders it difficult to solution-process the perovskite absorber on top. Herein, oxygen plasma treatment is introduced as a simple means to change the surface energy and work function of hydrophobic polymer interlayers for use as p-contacts in perovskite solar cells. We find that upon oxygen plasma treatment, the hydrophobic surfaces of different prototypical p-type polymers became sufficiently hydrophilic to enable subsequent perovskite junction processing. In addition, the oxygen plasma treatment also increased the ionization potential of the polymer such that it became closer to the valance band energy of the perovskite. It was also found that the oxygen plasma treatment could increase the electrical conductivity of the p-type polymers, facilitating more efficient charge extraction. On the basis of this concept, inverted MAPbI(3) perovskite devices with different oxygen plasma-treated polymers such as P3HT, P3OT, polyTPD, or PTAA were fabricated with power conversion efficiencies of up to 19%.

Author details:Shanshan ZhangORCiD, Martin StolterfohtORCiD, Ardalan Armin, Qianqian Lin, Fengshuo Zu, Jan Sobus, Hui Jin, Norbert KochORCiD, Paul Meredith, Paul L. BurnORCiD, Dieter Neher
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsami.8b02503
ISSN:1944-8244
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29856202
Title of parent work (English):ACS applied materials & interfaces
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/06/27
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/17
Tag:organohalide lead perovskites; oxygen plasma; solar cells; surface wetting; transport layer; work function
Volume:10
Issue:25
Number of pages:7
First page:21681
Last Page:21687
Funding institution:Chinese Scholarship CouncilChina Scholarship Council; Australian Government through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) Australian Centre for Advanced PhotovoltaicsAustralian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA); HyPerCells, a joint graduate school of the University of Potsdam; Helmholtz Center Berlin
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

