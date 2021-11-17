Schließen

Stable Carbenes or Betaines?

  • The anisotropy effect in H-1 NMR spectroscopy can be readily employed to indicate the position of carbene/betaine mesomeric equilibria. NR2 substituted carbene/betaines tend to adopt betaine structures, whereas in the absence of NR2 substituents, the betaine structures cannot stabilise the structure through both -donation effects of the NMe2 groups and the electronegativity of the nitrogen atoms, and the corresponding carbene-like structures are preferred. These conclusions are supported by calculated bond orders and (C-13)/ppm values. The spatial magnetic properties of isonitriles and carbon monoxide, which can be counted as stable carbenes or, at least, as carbene-analogues, also exist as stable betaine structures, which is again supported by structural and magnetic properties.

