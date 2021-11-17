Stable Carbenes or Betaines?
- The anisotropy effect in H-1 NMR spectroscopy can be readily employed to indicate the position of carbene/betaine mesomeric equilibria. NR2 substituted carbene/betaines tend to adopt betaine structures, whereas in the absence of NR2 substituents, the betaine structures cannot stabilise the structure through both -donation effects of the NMe2 groups and the electronegativity of the nitrogen atoms, and the corresponding carbene-like structures are preferred. These conclusions are supported by calculated bond orders and (C-13)/ppm values. The spatial magnetic properties of isonitriles and carbon monoxide, which can be counted as stable carbenes or, at least, as carbene-analogues, also exist as stable betaine structures, which is again supported by structural and magnetic properties.
|Author details:
|Erich KleinpeterORCiDGND, Andreas Koch
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/ejoc.201800462
|ISSN:
|1434-193X
|ISSN:
|1099-0690
|Title of parent work (English):
|European journal of organic chemistry
|Publisher:
|Wiley-VCH
|Place of publishing:
|Weinheim
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/04/16
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/11/17
|Tag:
|Betaines; Carbenes; Conformation analysis; Mesomerism; NMR spectroscopy; Through-space NMR shieldings (TSNMRS)
|Volume:
|2018
|Issue:
|24
|Number of pages:
|8
|First page:
|3114
|Last Page:
|3121
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert