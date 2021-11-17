Schließen

Post-Brexit no-trade-deal scenario: short-term consumer benefit at the expense of long-term economic development

  After the United Kingdom has left the European Union it remains unclear whether the two parties can successfully negotiate and sign a trade agreement within the transition period. Ongoing negotiations, practical obstacles and resulting uncertainties make it highly unlikely that economic actors would be fully prepared to a "no-trade-deal" situation. Here we provide an economic shock simulation of the immediate aftermath of such a post-Brexit no-trade-deal scenario by computing the time evolution of more than 1.8 million interactions between more than 6,600 economic actors in the global trade network. We find an abrupt decline in the number of goods produced in the UK and the EU. This sudden output reduction is caused by drops in demand as customers on the respective other side of the Channel incorporate the new trade restriction into their decision-making. As a response, producers reduce prices in order to stimulate demand elsewhere. In the short term consumers benefit from lower prices but production value decreases with potentially severe socio-economic consequences in the longer term.

Metadaten
Author details:Leonie WenzORCiDGND, Anders LevermannORCiDGND, Sven Norman WillnerORCiDGND, Christian OttoORCiD, Kilian KuhlaORCiD
Title of parent work (English):PLoS ONE
Publisher:PLOS
Place of publishing:San Francisco
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/11/08
Completion year:2020
Release date:2021/11/17
Tag:chains; costs; impact; model; origins
Volume:15
Issue:9
Article number:e0237500
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:Universität Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1208

