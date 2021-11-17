Shape and form in plant development
|Author details:
|Elena M. Kramer, Michael LenhardORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.semcdb.2017.11.004
|ISSN:
|1084-9521
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29128623
|Title of parent work (English):
|Seminars in cell & developmental biology
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2017/11/10
|Completion year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2021/11/17
|Volume:
|79
|Number of pages:
|2
|First page:
|1
|Last Page:
|2
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert