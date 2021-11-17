Schließen

Transportation distances and noise sensitivity of multiplicative Levy SDE with applications

  • This article assesses the distance between the laws of stochastic differential equations with multiplicative Levy noise on path space in terms of their characteristics. The notion of transportation distance on the set of Levy kernels introduced by Kosenkova and Kulik yields a natural and statistically tractable upper bound on the noise sensitivity. This extends recent results for the additive case in terms of coupling distances to the multiplicative case. The strength of this notion is shown in a statistical implementation for simulations and the example of a benchmark time series in paleoclimate.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jan GairingGND, Michael HögeleORCiDGND, Tetiana KosenkovaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.spa.2017.09.003
ISSN:0304-4149
ISSN:1879-209X
Title of parent work (English):Stochastic processes and their application
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/09/21
Completion year:2017
Release date:2021/11/17
Tag:Heavy-tailed distributions; Levy type processes; Model selection; Multiplicative Levy noise; Stochastic differential equations; Time series; Wasserstein distance
Volume:128
Issue:7
Number of pages:26
First page:2153
Last Page:2178
Funding institution:DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [IRTG 1740]; Potsdam probability group
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo