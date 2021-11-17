Schließen

Seismicity in the block mountains between Halle and Leipzig, Central Germany

  • On April 29, 2017 at 0:56 UTC (2:56 local time), an M (W) = 2.8 earthquake struck the metropolitan area between Leipzig and Halle, Germany, near the small town of Markranstadt. The earthquake was felt within 50 km from the epicenter and reached a local intensity of I (0) = IV. Already in 2015 and only 15 km northwest of the epicenter, a M (W) = 3.2 earthquake struck the area with a similar large felt radius and I (0) = IV. More than 1.1 million people live in the region, and the unusual occurrence of the two earthquakes led to public attention, because the tectonic activity is unclear and induced earthquakes have occurred in neighboring regions. Historical earthquakes south of Leipzig had estimated magnitudes up to M (W) ae 5 and coincide with NW-SE striking crustal basement faults. We use different seismological methods to analyze the two recent earthquakes and discuss them in the context of the known tectonic structures and historical seismicity. Novel stochastic full waveform simulation and inversion approaches are adapted for theOn April 29, 2017 at 0:56 UTC (2:56 local time), an M (W) = 2.8 earthquake struck the metropolitan area between Leipzig and Halle, Germany, near the small town of Markranstadt. The earthquake was felt within 50 km from the epicenter and reached a local intensity of I (0) = IV. Already in 2015 and only 15 km northwest of the epicenter, a M (W) = 3.2 earthquake struck the area with a similar large felt radius and I (0) = IV. More than 1.1 million people live in the region, and the unusual occurrence of the two earthquakes led to public attention, because the tectonic activity is unclear and induced earthquakes have occurred in neighboring regions. Historical earthquakes south of Leipzig had estimated magnitudes up to M (W) ae 5 and coincide with NW-SE striking crustal basement faults. We use different seismological methods to analyze the two recent earthquakes and discuss them in the context of the known tectonic structures and historical seismicity. Novel stochastic full waveform simulation and inversion approaches are adapted for the application to weak, local earthquakes, to analyze mechanisms and ground motions and their relation to observed intensities. We find NW-SE striking normal faulting mechanisms for both earthquakes and centroid depths of 26 and 29 km. The earthquakes are located where faults with large vertical offsets of several hundred meters and Hercynian strike have developed since the Mesozoic. We use a stochastic full waveform simulation to explain the local peak ground velocities and calibrate the method to simulate intensities. Since the area is densely populated and has sensitive infrastructure, we simulate scenarios assuming that a 12-km long fault segment between the two recent earthquakes is ruptured and study the impact of rupture parameters on ground motions and expected damage.show moreshow less

Author details:Torsten DahmORCiDGND, Sebastian HeimannORCiD, Sigward Funke, Siegfried Wendt, Ivo Rappsilber, Dino BindiORCiD, Thomas Plenefisch, Fabrice Pierre CottonORCiDGND
Subtitle (English):centroid moment tensors, ground motion simulation, and felt intensities of two M approximate to 3 earthquakes in 2015 and 2017
Tag:Centroid moment tensor of M approximate to 3 earthquakes; Deep crustal intraplate seismicity; Observed and simulated ground motions
