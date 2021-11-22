The pace-of-life syndrome revisited
The pace-of-life syndrome (i.e., POLS) hypothesis posits that behavioral and physiological traits mediate the trade-off between current and future reproduction. This hypothesis predicts that life history, behavioral, and physiological traits will covary under clearly defined conditions. Empirical tests are equivocal and suggest that the conditions necessary for the POLS to emerge are not always met. We nuance and expand the POLS hypothesis to consider alternative relationships among behavior, physiology, and life history. These relationships will vary with the nature of predation risk, the challenges posed by resource acquisition, and the energy management strategies of organisms. We also discuss how the plastic response of behavior, physiology, and life history to changes in ecological conditions and variation in resource acquisition among individuals determine our ability to detect a fast-slow pace of life in the first place or associations among these traits. Future empirical studies will provide most insights on the coevolution among behavior, physiology, and life history by investigating these traits both at the genetic and phenotypic levels in varying types of predation regimes and levels of resource abundance.
