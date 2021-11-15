Einfluss der Personalbesetzung auf Konflikte auf psychiatrischen Stationen

Acute psychiatric wards are an important element in the mental healthcare of people at risk for acute harm to others or self-harm. Unfortunately, aggression, violence (conflict) and the use of coercion (containment) are still part of psychiatric care. The decisive factor for the correct handling of these situations is the quantity as well as the quality of the employees. Therefore, the present study dealt with the care situation on acute psychiatric wards. The hypothesis is that both the number of beds on the acute psychiatric ward and the number of caregivers have an impact on the occurrence of conflict and containment. For this purpose, data were collected in 6 clinics on a total of 12 acute psychiatric wards. The Patient Staff Conflict Checklist - Shift Report (PCC-SR) was used as the data entry tool. A total of 2026 shifts (early, late and night shifts) were recorded and evaluated. The staffing of the wards with nursing personnel varied considerably. The results show that both the size of the ward and also the number of caregivers

Acute psychiatric wards are an important element in the mental healthcare of people at risk for acute harm to others or self-harm. Unfortunately, aggression, violence (conflict) and the use of coercion (containment) are still part of psychiatric care. The decisive factor for the correct handling of these situations is the quantity as well as the quality of the employees. Therefore, the present study dealt with the care situation on acute psychiatric wards. The hypothesis is that both the number of beds on the acute psychiatric ward and the number of caregivers have an impact on the occurrence of conflict and containment. For this purpose, data were collected in 6 clinics on a total of 12 acute psychiatric wards. The Patient Staff Conflict Checklist - Shift Report (PCC-SR) was used as the data entry tool. A total of 2026 shifts (early, late and night shifts) were recorded and evaluated. The staffing of the wards with nursing personnel varied considerably. The results show that both the size of the ward and also the number of caregivers on acute psychiatric wards have a significant impact on the occurrence of conflicts. The results also show that the incidence of conflicting behavior of patients differs both in terms of the wards of the hospitals involved and in the type of service considered. In addition, it can be seen that the extent of closure of an acute ward (i.aEuro<overline>e. the closed ward or entrance door) and the size of a ward (i.aEuro<overline>e. the number of beds) have a negative impact on the incidence of inpatient acute psychiatric contexts. The occurrence of conflict behavior can lead to alien or self-endangerment and to a variety of de-escalating and containment measures. This requires appropriate human resources.

…