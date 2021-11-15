Einfluss der Personalbesetzung auf Konflikte auf psychiatrischen Stationen
Influence of staffing levels on conflicts in inpatient psychiatric care
- Psychiatrische Stationen sind ein wichtiges Element in der psychiatrischen Versorgung von Menschen mit akuter Eigen- oder Fremdgefährdung. Leider kommt es in diesem Rahmen immer wieder auch zu Aggression, Gewalt (Konflikten) sowie zur Anwendung von Zwang (Eindämmung). Als entscheidender Faktor für den sachgemäßen Umgang mit diesen Situationen wird sowohl die Quantität als auch die Qualität der Mitarbeitenden angesehen. Vor diesem Hintergrund beschäftigt sich die vorliegende Untersuchung mit der Versorgungssituation auf akutpsychiatrischen Stationen. Die Hypothese lautet, dass sowohl die Größe der akutpsychiatrischen Station als auch die Anzahl der Pflegenden einen Einfluss auf das Vorkommen konflikthafter Situationen haben. Hierfür sind Daten in 6 Kliniken auf insgesamt 12 psychiatrischen Stationen erfasst worden. Als Erfassungsinstrument diente die Patient Staff Conflict Checklist – Shift Report (PCC-SR). Insgesamt konnten 2026 Schichten (Früh‑, Spät- und Nachtschicht) erfasst und ausgewertet werden. Die personelle Besetzung derPsychiatrische Stationen sind ein wichtiges Element in der psychiatrischen Versorgung von Menschen mit akuter Eigen- oder Fremdgefährdung. Leider kommt es in diesem Rahmen immer wieder auch zu Aggression, Gewalt (Konflikten) sowie zur Anwendung von Zwang (Eindämmung). Als entscheidender Faktor für den sachgemäßen Umgang mit diesen Situationen wird sowohl die Quantität als auch die Qualität der Mitarbeitenden angesehen. Vor diesem Hintergrund beschäftigt sich die vorliegende Untersuchung mit der Versorgungssituation auf akutpsychiatrischen Stationen. Die Hypothese lautet, dass sowohl die Größe der akutpsychiatrischen Station als auch die Anzahl der Pflegenden einen Einfluss auf das Vorkommen konflikthafter Situationen haben. Hierfür sind Daten in 6 Kliniken auf insgesamt 12 psychiatrischen Stationen erfasst worden. Als Erfassungsinstrument diente die Patient Staff Conflict Checklist – Shift Report (PCC-SR). Insgesamt konnten 2026 Schichten (Früh‑, Spät- und Nachtschicht) erfasst und ausgewertet werden. Die personelle Besetzung der Stationen mit Pflegepersonal variierte erheblich. Die Ergebnisse zeigen, dass sowohl die Stationsgröße als auch die Anzahl der Pflegepersonen auf akutpsychiatrischen Stationen einen signifikanten Einfluss auf das Vorkommen von Konflikten haben. In den Ergebnissen zeigt sich weiterhin, dass sich die Inzidenz des konflikthaften Verhaltens von Patienten sowohl im Hinblick auf die untersuchten Stationen der beteiligten Krankenhäuser als auch im Hinblick auf die betrachteten Dienstzeittypen unterscheiden. Darüber hinaus zeigt sich, dass das Ausmaß der Schließung einer Akutstation und die Größe einer Station einen negativen Einfluss auf die Inzidenz von Konflikten im stationär akutpsychiatrischen Kontext haben. Das Auftreten konflikthaften Verhaltens kann zur Fremd- oder Selbstgefährdung und zu einer Vielzahl deeskalierender und eindämmender Maßnahmen führen. Hierfür sind entsprechende personelle Ressourcen erforderlich.…
- Acute psychiatric wards are an important element in the mental healthcare of people at risk for acute harm to others or self-harm. Unfortunately, aggression, violence (conflict) and the use of coercion (containment) are still part of psychiatric care. The decisive factor for the correct handling of these situations is the quantity as well as the quality of the employees. Therefore, the present study dealt with the care situation on acute psychiatric wards. The hypothesis is that both the number of beds on the acute psychiatric ward and the number of caregivers have an impact on the occurrence of conflict and containment. For this purpose, data were collected in 6 clinics on a total of 12 acute psychiatric wards. The Patient Staff Conflict Checklist - Shift Report (PCC-SR) was used as the data entry tool. A total of 2026 shifts (early, late and night shifts) were recorded and evaluated. The staffing of the wards with nursing personnel varied considerably. The results show that both the size of the ward and also the number of caregiversAcute psychiatric wards are an important element in the mental healthcare of people at risk for acute harm to others or self-harm. Unfortunately, aggression, violence (conflict) and the use of coercion (containment) are still part of psychiatric care. The decisive factor for the correct handling of these situations is the quantity as well as the quality of the employees. Therefore, the present study dealt with the care situation on acute psychiatric wards. The hypothesis is that both the number of beds on the acute psychiatric ward and the number of caregivers have an impact on the occurrence of conflict and containment. For this purpose, data were collected in 6 clinics on a total of 12 acute psychiatric wards. The Patient Staff Conflict Checklist - Shift Report (PCC-SR) was used as the data entry tool. A total of 2026 shifts (early, late and night shifts) were recorded and evaluated. The staffing of the wards with nursing personnel varied considerably. The results show that both the size of the ward and also the number of caregivers on acute psychiatric wards have a significant impact on the occurrence of conflicts. The results also show that the incidence of conflicting behavior of patients differs both in terms of the wards of the hospitals involved and in the type of service considered. In addition, it can be seen that the extent of closure of an acute ward (i.aEuro<overline>e. the closed ward or entrance door) and the size of a ward (i.aEuro<overline>e. the number of beds) have a negative impact on the incidence of inpatient acute psychiatric contexts. The occurrence of conflict behavior can lead to alien or self-endangerment and to a variety of de-escalating and containment measures. This requires appropriate human resources.…
