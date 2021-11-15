Schließen

Cytotoxic benzylbenzofuran derivatives from Dorstenia kameruniana

  • Chromatographic separation of the extract of the roots of Dorstenia kameruniana (family Moraceae) led to the isolation of three new benzylbenzofuran derivatives, 2-(p-hydroxybenzyl)benzofuran-6-ol (1), 2-(p-hydroxybenzyl)-7-methoxybenzofuran-6-ol (2) and 2-(p-hydroxy)-3-(3-methylbut-2-en-1-yl)benzyl)benzofuran-6-ol (3) (named dorsmerunin A, B and C, respectively), along with the known furanocoumarin, bergapten (4). The twigs of Dorstenia kameruniana also produced compounds 1-4 as well as the known chalcone licoagrochalcone A (5). The structures were elucidated by NMR spectroscopy and mass spectrometry. The isolated compounds displayed cytotoxicity against the sensitive CCRF-CEM and multidrug-resistant CEM/ADR5000 leukemia cells, where compounds 4 and 5 had the highest activities (IC50 values of 7.17 mu M and 5.16 mu M, respectively) against CCRF-CEM leukemia cells. Compound 5 also showed cytotoxicity against 7 sensitive or drug-resistant solid tumor cell lines (breast carcinoma, colon carcinoma, glioblastoma), with IC50 below 50 mu M,Chromatographic separation of the extract of the roots of Dorstenia kameruniana (family Moraceae) led to the isolation of three new benzylbenzofuran derivatives, 2-(p-hydroxybenzyl)benzofuran-6-ol (1), 2-(p-hydroxybenzyl)-7-methoxybenzofuran-6-ol (2) and 2-(p-hydroxy)-3-(3-methylbut-2-en-1-yl)benzyl)benzofuran-6-ol (3) (named dorsmerunin A, B and C, respectively), along with the known furanocoumarin, bergapten (4). The twigs of Dorstenia kameruniana also produced compounds 1-4 as well as the known chalcone licoagrochalcone A (5). The structures were elucidated by NMR spectroscopy and mass spectrometry. The isolated compounds displayed cytotoxicity against the sensitive CCRF-CEM and multidrug-resistant CEM/ADR5000 leukemia cells, where compounds 4 and 5 had the highest activities (IC50 values of 7.17 mu M and 5.16 mu M, respectively) against CCRF-CEM leukemia cells. Compound 5 also showed cytotoxicity against 7 sensitive or drug-resistant solid tumor cell lines (breast carcinoma, colon carcinoma, glioblastoma), with IC50 below 50 mu M, whilst 4 showed selective activity.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Fozia A. Adem, Victor Kuete, Armelle T. Mbaveng, Matthias HeydenreichORCiD, Albert Ndakala, Beatrice Irungu, Thomas Efferth, Abiy YenesewORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.fitote.2018.04.019
ISSN:0367-326X
ISSN:1873-6971
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29715541
Title of parent work (English):Fitoterapia
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/30
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/15
Tag:Benzylbenzofuran; Chalcone; Cytotoxicity; Dorstenia kameruniana; Furanocoumarin; Moraceae
Volume:128
Number of pages:5
First page:26
Last Page:30
Funding institution:German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) through the Natural Products Research Network for Eastern and Central Africa (NAPRECA); International Science Program (ISP) [KEN 02]; Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo