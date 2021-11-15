Schließen

A spatial model of cartel stability

  • We uniquely introduce convex production costs into a cartel model involving spatial price discrimination. We demonstrate that greater convexity improves cartel stability and that for sufficient convexity first best locations will be adopted. We show that allowing locations to vary over the game reduces cartel stability but that greater convexity continues to improve that stability. Moreover, when the degree of convexity does not support the first best collusive locations, other collusive locations exist that require less stability and these may either increase or decrease social welfare relative to competition. Critically, these locations that require less stability are more dispersed in sharp contrast to the known result assuming linear production costs.

Metadaten
Author details:Kai Andree, John S. Heywood, Mike SchwanORCiD, Zheng Wang
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/boer.12149
ISSN:0307-3378
ISSN:1467-8586
Title of parent work (English):Bulletin of economic research
Subtitle (English):the influence of production cost convexity
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/01/25
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/15
Tag:cartel stability; convex costs; delivered pricing
Volume:70
Issue:3
Number of pages:14
First page:298
Last Page:311
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie

