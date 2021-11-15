A spatial model of cartel stability
- We uniquely introduce convex production costs into a cartel model involving spatial price discrimination. We demonstrate that greater convexity improves cartel stability and that for sufficient convexity first best locations will be adopted. We show that allowing locations to vary over the game reduces cartel stability but that greater convexity continues to improve that stability. Moreover, when the degree of convexity does not support the first best collusive locations, other collusive locations exist that require less stability and these may either increase or decrease social welfare relative to competition. Critically, these locations that require less stability are more dispersed in sharp contrast to the known result assuming linear production costs.
|Author details:
|Kai Andree, John S. Heywood, Mike SchwanORCiD, Zheng Wang
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1111/boer.12149
|ISSN:
|0307-3378
|ISSN:
|1467-8586
|Title of parent work (English):
|Bulletin of economic research
|Subtitle (English):
|the influence of production cost convexity
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publishing:
|Hoboken
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/01/25
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/11/15
|Tag:
|cartel stability; convex costs; delivered pricing
|Volume:
|70
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|14
|First page:
|298
|Last Page:
|311
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie