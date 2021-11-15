Schließen

Very high energy γ-ray emission from two blazars of unknown redshift and upper limits on their distance

  • We report on the detection of very high energy (VHE; E > 100 GeV) gamma-ray emission from the BL Lac objects KUV 00311-1938 and PKS 1440-389 with the High Energy Stereoscopic System (H.E.S.S.). H.E.S.S. observations were accompanied or preceded by multiwavelength observations with Fermi/LAT, XRT and UVOT onboard the Swift satellite, and ATOM. Based on an extrapolation of the Fermi/LAT spectrum towards the VHE gamma-ray regime, we deduce a 95 per cent confidence level upper limit on the unknown redshift of KUV 00311-1938 of z < 0.98 and of PKS 1440-389 of z < 0.53. When combined with previous spectroscopy results, the redshift of KUV 00311-1938 is constrained to 0.51 <= z < 0.98 and of PKS 1440-389 to 0.14 (sic) z < 0.53.

Metadaten
Author details:Hassan AbdallaORCiDGND, Remi Adam, Felix AharonianORCiDGND, Faical Ait BenkhaliORCiDGND, E. O. Angüner, Masanori ArakawaORCiD, C Arcaro, Catherine Armand, T. Armstrong, Kathrin EgbertsGND
Title of parent work (English):Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/27
Completion year:2020
Release date:2021/11/15
Tag:BL Lacertae objects: individual; Resolved and unresolved sources as a function of wavelength; galaxies: high-redshift; gamma-rays: general
Volume:494
Issue:4
Number of pages:13
Funding institution:Universität Potsdam
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1202

