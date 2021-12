Implications of local and regional processes on the stability of metacommunities in diverse ecosystems

Anthropogenic activities such as continuous landscape changes threaten biodiversity at both local and regional scales. Metacommunity models attempt to combine these two scales and continuously contribute to a better mechanistic understanding of how spatial processes and constraints, such as fragmentation, affect biodiversity. There is a strong consensus that such structural changes of the landscape tend to negatively effect the stability of metacommunities. However, in particular the interplay of complex trophic communities and landscape structure is not yet fully understood. In this present dissertation, a metacommunity approach is used based on a dynamic and spatially explicit model that integrates population dynamics at the local scale and dispersal dynamics at the regional scale. This approach allows the assessment of complex spatial landscape components such as habitat clustering on complex species communities, as well as the analysis of population dynamics of a single species. In addition to the impact of a fixed landscape

Anthropogenic activities such as continuous landscape changes threaten biodiversity at both local and regional scales. Metacommunity models attempt to combine these two scales and continuously contribute to a better mechanistic understanding of how spatial processes and constraints, such as fragmentation, affect biodiversity. There is a strong consensus that such structural changes of the landscape tend to negatively effect the stability of metacommunities. However, in particular the interplay of complex trophic communities and landscape structure is not yet fully understood. In this present dissertation, a metacommunity approach is used based on a dynamic and spatially explicit model that integrates population dynamics at the local scale and dispersal dynamics at the regional scale. This approach allows the assessment of complex spatial landscape components such as habitat clustering on complex species communities, as well as the analysis of population dynamics of a single species. In addition to the impact of a fixed landscape structure, periodic environmental disturbances are also considered, where a periodical change of habitat availability, temporally alters landscape structure, such as the seasonal drying of a water body. On the local scale, the model results suggest that large-bodied animal species, such as predator species at high trophic positions, are more prone to extinction in a state of large patch isolation than smaller species at lower trophic levels. Increased metabolic losses for species with a lower body mass lead to increased energy limitation for species on higher trophic levels and serves as an explanation for a predominant loss of these species. This effect is particularly pronounced for food webs, where species are more sensitive to increased metabolic losses through dispersal and a change in landscape structure. In addition to the impact of species composition in a food web for diversity, the strength of local foraging interactions likewise affect the synchronization of population dynamics. A reduced predation pressure leads to more asynchronous population dynamics, beneficial for the stability of population dynamics as it reduces the risk of correlated extinction events among habitats. On the regional scale, two landscape aspects, which are the mean patch isolation and the formation of local clusters of two patches, promote an increase in $\beta$-diversity. Yet, the individual composition and robustness of the local species community equally explain a large proportion of the observed diversity patterns. A combination of periodic environmental disturbance and patch isolation has a particular impact on population dynamics of a species. While the periodic disturbance has a synchronizing effect, it can even superimpose emerging asynchronous dynamics in a state of large patch isolation and unifies trends in synchronization between different species communities. In summary, the findings underline a large local impact of species composition and interactions on local diversity patterns of a metacommunity. In comparison, landscape structures such as fragmentation have a negligible effect on local diversity patterns, but increase their impact for regional diversity patterns. In contrast, at the level of population dynamics, regional characteristics such as periodic environmental disturbance and patch isolation have a particularly strong impact and contribute substantially to the understanding of the stability of population dynamics in a metacommunity. These studies demonstrate once again the complexity of our ecosystems and the need for further analysis for a better understanding of our surrounding environment and more targeted conservation of biodiversity.

