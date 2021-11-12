Metabolic effects of manganese in the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans through DAergic pathway and transcription factors activation

- Manganese (Mn) is an essential trace element for physiological functions since it acts as an enzymatic co-factor. Nevertheless, overexposure to Mn has been associated with a pathologic condition called manganism. Furthermore, Mn has been reported to affect lipid metabolism by mechanisms which have yet to be established. Herein, we used the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans to examine Mn’s effects on the dopaminergic (DAergic) system and determine which transcription factors that regulate with lipid metabolism are affected by it. Worms were exposed to Mn for four hours in the presence of bacteria and in a liquid medium (85 mM NaCl). Mn increased fat storage as evidenced both by Oil Red O accumulation and triglyceride levels. In addition, metabolic activity was reduced as a reflection of decreased oxygen consumption caused by Mn. Mn also affected feeding behavior as evidenced by decreased pharyngeal pumping rate. DAergic neurons viability were not altered by Mn, however the dopamine levels were significantly reduced following Mn exposure.Manganese (Mn) is an essential trace element for physiological functions since it acts as an enzymatic co-factor. Nevertheless, overexposure to Mn has been associated with a pathologic condition called manganism. Furthermore, Mn has been reported to affect lipid metabolism by mechanisms which have yet to be established. Herein, we used the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans to examine Mn’s effects on the dopaminergic (DAergic) system and determine which transcription factors that regulate with lipid metabolism are affected by it. Worms were exposed to Mn for four hours in the presence of bacteria and in a liquid medium (85 mM NaCl). Mn increased fat storage as evidenced both by Oil Red O accumulation and triglyceride levels. In addition, metabolic activity was reduced as a reflection of decreased oxygen consumption caused by Mn. Mn also affected feeding behavior as evidenced by decreased pharyngeal pumping rate. DAergic neurons viability were not altered by Mn, however the dopamine levels were significantly reduced following Mn exposure. Furthermore, the expression of sbp-1 transcription factor and let-363 protein kinase responsible for lipid accumulation control was increased and decreased, respectively, by Mn. Altogether, our data suggest that Mn increases the fat storage in C. elegans, secondary to DAergic system alterations, under the control of SBP-1 and LET-363 proteins.…
|Priscila Gubert, Bruna Puntel, Tassia Lehmen, Joshua P. Fessel, Pan Cheng, Julia BornhorstORCiDGND, Lucas Siqueira Trindade, Daiana S. Avila, Michael Aschner, Felix A. A. Soares
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neuro.2018.04.008
|0161-813X
|1872-9711
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29673961
|Neurotoxicology : the interdisciplinary journal of effects to toxic substances on the nervous system
|Elsevier
|Amsterdam
|Article
|English
|2018/04/16
|2018
|2021/11/12
|Caenorhabditis elegans; Dopaminergic system; Lipid metabolism; Manganese; Manganism
|67
|8
|65
|72
|Brazilian National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq Universal) [472669/2011-7, 475896/2012-2]; Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (CAPES)CAPES; Research Support Foundation of Rio Grande do Sul (Programa de Apoio a Niicleos emergentes - PRONEM/FAPERGS) [11/2029-1]; National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS)United States Department of Health & Human ServicesNational Institutes of Health (NIH) - USANIH National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) [R01 ES10563, R01 ES07331]; NIHUnited States Department of Health & Human ServicesNational Institutes of Health (NIH) - USA [K08 121174]; Parker B. Francis Foundation; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [BO 4103/2-1]; CNPqNational Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq) [453963/2014-5]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert