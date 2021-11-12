Frühe mathematische Bildung
Early Mathematics Education
- Im vorliegenden Beitrag werden aktuelle Forschungstrends im Bereich der frühen mathematischen Bildung im Kontext jüngst formulierter Zieldimensionen für die frühe mathematische Bildung (siehe Benz et al., 2017) dargestellt. Es wird auf spielbasierte Fördermaßnahmen, Kompetenzen im Bereich „Raum und Form“, den Einfluss sprachlicher Parameter auf die Entwicklung mathematischer Kompetenzen sowie auf mathematikbezogene Kompetenzen frühpädagogischer Fachkräfte eingegangen. Darüber hinaus werden die Ergebnisse einer aktuellen Feldstudie zur Förderung früher mathematischer Kompetenzen (siehe Dillon, Kannan, Dean, Spelke & Duflo, 2017) vorgestellt. Abschließend wird die Entwicklung und Implementierung anschlussfähiger Bildungskonzepte als eine der zentralen Herausforderungen zukünftiger Forschungs- und Bildungsbemühungen diskutiert
- Current research trends in the field of early mathematical education are presented in the context of recently formulated target dimensions of early mathematical education (see Benz et al., 2017). Game-based approaches, competencies in the field of “space and form”, the influence of language skills on the development of mathematical competencies, as well as mathematics-related competencies of early childhood educators are discussed. In addition, the results of a recent field study on a preschool intervention intended to enhance children's early mathematical skills (see Dillon, Kannan, Dean, Spelke, & Duflo, 2017) are presented. Finally, we discuss the development and implementation of aligned educational concepts as one of the central challenges of future research and educational activities.