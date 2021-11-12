Schließen

Frühe mathematische Bildung

Early Mathematics Education

  • Im vorliegenden Beitrag werden aktuelle Forschungstrends im Bereich der frühen mathematischen Bildung im Kontext jüngst formulierter Zieldimensionen für die frühe mathematische Bildung (siehe Benz et al., 2017) dargestellt. Es wird auf spielbasierte Fördermaßnahmen, Kompetenzen im Bereich „Raum und Form“, den Einfluss sprachlicher Parameter auf die Entwicklung mathematischer Kompetenzen sowie auf mathematikbezogene Kompetenzen frühpädagogischer Fachkräfte eingegangen. Darüber hinaus werden die Ergebnisse einer aktuellen Feldstudie zur Förderung früher mathematischer Kompetenzen (siehe Dillon, Kannan, Dean, Spelke & Duflo, 2017) vorgestellt. Abschließend wird die Entwicklung und Implementierung anschlussfähiger Bildungskonzepte als eine der zentralen Herausforderungen zukünftiger Forschungs- und Bildungsbemühungen diskutiert
  • Current research trends in the field of early mathematical education are presented in the context of recently formulated target dimensions of early mathematical education (see Benz et al., 2017). Game-based approaches, competencies in the field of “space and form”, the influence of language skills on the development of mathematical competencies, as well as mathematics-related competencies of early childhood educators are discussed. In addition, the results of a recent field study on a preschool intervention intended to enhance children's early mathematical skills (see Dillon, Kannan, Dean, Spelke, & Duflo, 2017) are presented. Finally, we discuss the development and implementation of aligned educational concepts as one of the central challenges of future research and educational activities.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jan LonnemannORCiDGND, Marcus HasselhornORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1026/2191-9186/a000379
ISSN:2191-9186
ISSN:2191-9194
Title of parent work (German):Frühe Bildung
Subtitle (German):Aktuelle Forschungstrends und Perspektiven
Subtitle (English):Current Research Trends and Perspectives
Publisher:Hogrefe
Place of publishing:Göttingen
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/12
Tag:alignment; conditions of success; early mathematical education; target dimensions
Volume:7
Issue:3
Number of pages:6
First page:129
Last Page:134
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo