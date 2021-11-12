Schließen

DNA interaction with head-to-tail associates of cationic surfactants prevents formation of compact particles

  • Cationic azobenzene-containing surfactants are capable of condensing DNA in solution with formation of nanosized particles that can be employed in gene delivery. The ratio of surfactant/DNA concentration and solution ionic strength determines the result of DNA-surfactant interaction: Complexes with a micelle-like surfactant associates on DNA, which induces DNA shrinkage, DNA precipitation or DNA condensation with the emergence of nanosized particles. UV and fluorescence spectroscopy, low gradient viscometry and flow birefringence methods were employed to investigate DNA-surfactant and surfactant-surfactant interaction at different NaCl concentrations, [NaCl]. It was observed that [NaCl] (or the Debye screening radius) determines the surfactant-surfactant interaction in solutions without DNA. Monomers, micelles and non-micellar associates of azobenzene-containing surfactants with head-to-tail orientation of molecules were distinguished due to the features of their absorption spectra. The novel data enabled us to conclude that exactlyCationic azobenzene-containing surfactants are capable of condensing DNA in solution with formation of nanosized particles that can be employed in gene delivery. The ratio of surfactant/DNA concentration and solution ionic strength determines the result of DNA-surfactant interaction: Complexes with a micelle-like surfactant associates on DNA, which induces DNA shrinkage, DNA precipitation or DNA condensation with the emergence of nanosized particles. UV and fluorescence spectroscopy, low gradient viscometry and flow birefringence methods were employed to investigate DNA-surfactant and surfactant-surfactant interaction at different NaCl concentrations, [NaCl]. It was observed that [NaCl] (or the Debye screening radius) determines the surfactant-surfactant interaction in solutions without DNA. Monomers, micelles and non-micellar associates of azobenzene-containing surfactants with head-to-tail orientation of molecules were distinguished due to the features of their absorption spectra. The novel data enabled us to conclude that exactly the type of associates (together with the concentration of components) determines the result of DNA-surfactant interaction. Predomination of head-to-tail associates at 0.01 M < [NaCl] < 0.5 M induces DNA aggregation and in some cases DNA precipitation. High NaCl concentration (higher than 0.8 M) prevents electrostatic attraction of surfactants to DNA phosphates for complex formation. DAPI dye luminescence in solutions with DNA-surfactant complexes shows that surfactant tails overlap the DNA minor groove. The addition of di- and trivalent metal ions before and after the surfactant binding to DNA indicate that the bound surfactant molecules are located on DNA in islets.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Nina Kasyanenko, Ivan Unksov, Vladimir BakulevORCiD, Svetlana SanterORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules23071576
ISSN:1420-3049
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29958479
Title of parent work (English):Molecules
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/06/28
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/12
Tag:DNA; azobenzene trimethylammonium bromide; head-to-tail surfactant associates; ionic strength; multivalent ions
Volume:23
Issue:7
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:Saint Petersburg State University [11.37.290.2015, 11.19.198.2018]; German Academic Exchange Service (G-RISC program) [B-2017a-6]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 940

