Activation of anthracene endoperoxides in leishmania and impairment of mitochondrial functions

  Leishmaniasis is a vector-borne disease caused by protozoal Leishmania. Because of resistance development against current drugs, new antileishmanial compounds are urgently needed. Endoperoxides (EPs) are successfully used in malaria therapy, and experimental evidence of their potential against leishmaniasis exists. Anthracene endoperoxides (AcEPs) have so far been only technically used and not explored for their leishmanicidal potential. This study verified the in vitro efficiency and mechanism of AcEPs against both Leishmania promastigotes and axenic amastigotes (L. tarentolae and L. donovani) as well as their toxicity in J774 macrophages. Additionally, the kinetics and radical products of AcEPs' reaction with iron, the formation of radicals by AcEPs in Leishmania, as well as the resulting impairment of parasite mitochondrial functions were studied. Using electron paramagnetic resonance combined with spin trapping, photometry, and fluorescence-based oximetry, AcEPs were demonstrated to (i) show antileishmanial activity in vitro at IC50 values in a low micromolar range, (ii) exhibit host cell toxicity in J774 macrophages, (iii) react rapidly with iron (II) resulting in the formation of oxygen- and carbon-centered radicals, (iv) produce carbon-centered radicals which could secondarily trigger superoxide radical formation in Leishmania, and (v) impair mitochondrial functions in Leishmania during parasite killing. Overall, the data of different AcEPs demonstrate that their structures besides the peroxo bridge strongly influence their activity and mechanism of their antileishmanial action.

Metadaten
Author details:Gerald Geroldinger, Matthias Tonner, Werner FudickarORCiDGND, Sritama De Sarkar, Aishwarya Dighal, Lianet Monzote, Katrin Staniek, Torsten LinkerORCiDGND, Mitali Chatterjee, Lars GilleORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules23071680
ISSN:1420-3049
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29996524
Title of parent work (English):Molecules
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/10
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/12
Tag:EPR spectroscopy; Leishmania; endoperoxides; mitochondria; radicals
Volume:23
Issue:7
Number of pages:22
Funding institution:Austrian Science Fund (FWF)Austrian Science Fund (FWF) [P 27814-B22]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

