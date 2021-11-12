Schließen

An iterative hard thresholding estimator for low rank matrix recovery with explicit limiting distribution

  • We consider the problem of low rank matrix recovery in a stochastically noisy high-dimensional setting. We propose a new estimator for the low rank matrix, based on the iterative hard thresholding method, that is computationally efficient and simple. We prove that our estimator is optimal in terms of the Frobenius risk and in terms of the entry-wise risk uniformly over any change of orthonormal basis, allowing us to provide the limiting distribution of the estimator. When the design is Gaussian, we prove that the entry-wise bias of the limiting distribution of the estimator is small, which is of interest for constructing tests and confidence sets for low-dimensional subsets of entries of the low rank matrix.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Alexandra CarpentierORCiD, Arlene K. H. Kim
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5705/ss.202016.0103
ISSN:1017-0405
ISSN:1996-8507
Title of parent work (English):Statistica Sinica
Publisher:Statistica Sinica, Institute of Statistical Science, Academia Sinica
Place of publishing:Taipei
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/12
Tag:High dimensional statistical inference; inverse problem; limiting distribution; low rank matrix recovery; numerical methods; uncertainty quantification
Volume:28
Issue:3
Number of pages:23
First page:1371
Last Page:1393
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo