Alcohol-Related Victim Behavior and Rape Myth Acceptance as Predictors of Victim Blame in Sexual Assault Cases

  • Two studies analyzed the influence of victim behavior, drink type, and observer rape myth acceptance (RMA) on attributions of blame to victims of sexual assault. In Study 1, people higher in RMA blamed the victim more when she accepted rather than rejected the aggressor’s invitation to buy her a drink. In Study 2, we analyzed if the effects depended on who offered the invitation for a drink (a friend or aggressor). RMA was more closely related to victim blame when she accepted (vs. rejected) the offer of a drink from the aggressor. In both studies, drink type (alcoholic vs. nonalcoholic) did not interact with the other variables.

Metadaten
Author details:Monica Romero-Sanchez, Barbara KraheORCiDGND, Miguel Moya, Jesús L MegíasORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/1077801217727372
ISSN:1077-8012
ISSN:1552-8448
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29332529
Title of parent work (English):Violence Against Women
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publishing:Thousand Oaks
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/10/25
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/12
Tag:alcohol; rape myth acceptance; victim blame
Volume:24
Issue:9
Number of pages:18
First page:1052
Last Page:1069
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

