Evolvability of flower geometry

  • Flowers represent a key innovation during plant evolution. Driven by reproductive optimization, evolution of flower morphology has been central in boosting species diversification. In most cases, this has happened through specialized interactions with animal pollinators and subsequent reduction of gene flow between specialized morphs. While radiation has led to an enormous variability in flower forms and sizes, recurrent evolutionary patterns can be observed. Here, we discuss the targets of selection involved in major trends of pollinator-driven flower evolution. We review recent findings on their adaptive values, developmental grounds and genetic bases, in an attempt to better understand the repeated nature of pollinator-driven flower evolution. This analysis highlights how structural innovation can provide flexibility in phenotypic evolution, adaptation and speciation. (C) 2017 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

Metadaten
Author details:Natalia Joanna WozniakORCiDGND, Adrien SicardORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.semcdb.2017.09.028
ISSN:1084-9521
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28941876
Title of parent work (English):Seminars in cell & developmental biology
Subtitle (English):Convergence in pollinator-driven morphological evolution of flowers
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/12
Tag:Angiosperms; Co-evolution; Developmental evolution; Flower; Morphogenesis; Plant-pollinator interactions
Volume:79
Number of pages:13
First page:3
Last Page:15
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SI1967/1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

