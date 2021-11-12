Evolvability of flower geometry
- Flowers represent a key innovation during plant evolution. Driven by reproductive optimization, evolution of flower morphology has been central in boosting species diversification. In most cases, this has happened through specialized interactions with animal pollinators and subsequent reduction of gene flow between specialized morphs. While radiation has led to an enormous variability in flower forms and sizes, recurrent evolutionary patterns can be observed. Here, we discuss the targets of selection involved in major trends of pollinator-driven flower evolution. We review recent findings on their adaptive values, developmental grounds and genetic bases, in an attempt to better understand the repeated nature of pollinator-driven flower evolution. This analysis highlights how structural innovation can provide flexibility in phenotypic evolution, adaptation and speciation. (C) 2017 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.
|Author details:
|Natalia Joanna WozniakORCiDGND, Adrien SicardORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.semcdb.2017.09.028
|ISSN:
|1084-9521
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=28941876
|Title of parent work (English):
|Seminars in cell & developmental biology
|Subtitle (English):
|Convergence in pollinator-driven morphological evolution of flowers
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Review
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2018
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/11/12
|Tag:
|Angiosperms; Co-evolution; Developmental evolution; Flower; Morphogenesis; Plant-pollinator interactions
|Volume:
|79
|Number of pages:
|13
|First page:
|3
|Last Page:
|15
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SI1967/1]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert