Sentinel-1 InSAR Measurements of Elevation Changes over Yedoma Uplands on Sobo-Sise Island, Lena Delta

  • Yedoma-extremely ice-rich permafrost with massive ice wedges formed during the Late Pleistocene-is vulnerable to thawing and degradation under climate warming. Thawing of ice-rich Yedoma results in lowering of surface elevations. Quantitative knowledge about surface elevation changes helps us to understand the freeze-thaw processes of the active layer and the potential degradation of Yedoma deposits. In this study, we use C-band Sentinel-1 InSAR measurements to map the elevation changes over ice-rich Yedoma uplands on Sobo-Sise Island, Lena Delta with frequent revisit observations (as short as six or 12 days). We observe significant seasonal thaw subsidence during summer months and heterogeneous inter-annual elevation changes from 2016-17. We also observe interesting patterns of stronger seasonal thaw subsidence on elevated flat Yedoma uplands by comparing to the surrounding Yedoma slopes. Inter-annual analyses from 2016-17 suggest that our observed positive surface elevation changes are likely caused by the delayed progression of theYedoma-extremely ice-rich permafrost with massive ice wedges formed during the Late Pleistocene-is vulnerable to thawing and degradation under climate warming. Thawing of ice-rich Yedoma results in lowering of surface elevations. Quantitative knowledge about surface elevation changes helps us to understand the freeze-thaw processes of the active layer and the potential degradation of Yedoma deposits. In this study, we use C-band Sentinel-1 InSAR measurements to map the elevation changes over ice-rich Yedoma uplands on Sobo-Sise Island, Lena Delta with frequent revisit observations (as short as six or 12 days). We observe significant seasonal thaw subsidence during summer months and heterogeneous inter-annual elevation changes from 2016-17. We also observe interesting patterns of stronger seasonal thaw subsidence on elevated flat Yedoma uplands by comparing to the surrounding Yedoma slopes. Inter-annual analyses from 2016-17 suggest that our observed positive surface elevation changes are likely caused by the delayed progression of the thaw season in 2017, associated with mean annual air temperature fluctuations.show moreshow less

Author details:Jie ChenORCiD, Frank GüntherORCiD, Guido GrosseORCiDGND, Lin LiuORCiD, Hui Lin
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/rs10071152
ISSN:2072-4292
Title of parent work (English):Remote sensing
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/21
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/12
Tag:Sentinel-1 InSAR; Sobo-Sise Island; Yedoma uplands; active layer; permafrost thaw subsidence; summer heave
Volume:10
Issue:7
Number of pages:16
Funding institution:National Key Basic Research Program of ChinaNational Basic Research Program of China [2015CB954103]; Hong Kong Research Grants CouncilHong Kong Research Grants Council [CUHK14233016, CUHK24300414, G-CUHK403/15]; DAADDeutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD) [57216164]; ERC PETA-CARB [338335]; ESA GlobPermafrost
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam :[Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe]; [690]

