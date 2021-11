Digital technologies are paving the way for innovative educational approaches. The learning format of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) provides a highly accessible path to lifelong learning while being more affordable and flexible than face-to-face courses. Thereby, thousands of learners can enroll in courses mostly without admission restrictions, but this also raises challenges. Individual supervision by teachers is barely feasible, and learning persistence and success depend on students' self-regulatory skills. Here, technology provides the means for support. The use of data for decision-making is already transforming many fields, whereas in education, it is still a young research discipline. Learning Analytics (LA) is defined as the measurement, collection, analysis, and reporting of data about learners and their learning contexts with the purpose of understanding and improving learning and learning environments. The vast amount of data that MOOCs produce on the learning behavior and success of thousands of students provides the

Digital technologies are paving the way for innovative educational approaches. The learning format of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) provides a highly accessible path to lifelong learning while being more affordable and flexible than face-to-face courses. Thereby, thousands of learners can enroll in courses mostly without admission restrictions, but this also raises challenges. Individual supervision by teachers is barely feasible, and learning persistence and success depend on students' self-regulatory skills. Here, technology provides the means for support. The use of data for decision-making is already transforming many fields, whereas in education, it is still a young research discipline. Learning Analytics (LA) is defined as the measurement, collection, analysis, and reporting of data about learners and their learning contexts with the purpose of understanding and improving learning and learning environments. The vast amount of data that MOOCs produce on the learning behavior and success of thousands of students provides the opportunity to study human learning and develop approaches addressing the demands of learners and teachers. The overall purpose of this dissertation is to investigate the implementation of LA at the scale of MOOCs and to explore how data-driven technology can support learning and teaching in this context. To this end, several research prototypes have been iteratively developed for the HPI MOOC Platform. Hence, they were tested and evaluated in an authentic real-world learning environment. Most of the results can be applied on a conceptual level to other MOOC platforms as well. The research contribution of this thesis thus provides practical insights beyond what is theoretically possible. In total, four system components were developed and extended: (1) The Learning Analytics Architecture: A technical infrastructure to collect, process, and analyze event-driven learning data based on schema-agnostic pipelining in a service-oriented MOOC platform. (2) The Learning Analytics Dashboard for Learners: A tool for data-driven support of self-regulated learning, in particular to enable learners to evaluate and plan their learning activities, progress, and success by themselves. (3) Personalized Learning Objectives: A set of features to better connect learners' success to their personal intentions based on selected learning objectives to offer guidance and align the provided data-driven insights about their learning progress. (4) The Learning Analytics Dashboard for Teachers: A tool supporting teachers with data-driven insights to enable the monitoring of their courses with thousands of learners, identify potential issues, and take informed action. For all aspects examined in this dissertation, related research is presented, development processes and implementation concepts are explained, and evaluations are conducted in case studies. Among other findings, the usage of the learner dashboard in combination with personalized learning objectives demonstrated improved certification rates of 11.62% to 12.63%. Furthermore, it was observed that the teacher dashboard is a key tool and an integral part for teaching in MOOCs. In addition to the results and contributions, general limitations of the work are discussed—which altogether provide a solid foundation for practical implications and future research.

