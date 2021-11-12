Schließen

The NAC Transcription Factor SlNAP2 Regulates Leaf Senescence and Fruit Yield in Tomato

  • Leaf senescence is an essential physiological process in plants that supports the recycling of nitrogen and other nutrients to support the growth of developing organs, including young leaves, seeds, and fruits. Thus, the regulation of senescence is crucial for evolutionary success in wild populations and for increasing yield in crops. Here, we describe the influence of a NAC transcription factor, SlNAP2 (Solanum lycopersicum NAC-like, activated by Apetala3/Pistillata), that controls both leaf senescence and fruit yield in tomato (S. lycopersicum). SlNAP2 expression increases during age-dependent and dark-induced leaf senescence. We demonstrate that SlNAP2 activates SlSAG113 (S. lycopersicum SENESCENCE-ASSOCIATED GENE113), a homolog of Arabidopsis (Arabidopsis thaliana) SAG113, chlorophyll degradation genes such as SlSGR1 (S. lycopersicum senescence-inducible chloroplast stay-green protein 1) and SlPAO (S. lycopersicum pheide a oxygenase), and other downstream targets by directly binding to their promoters, thereby promoting leafLeaf senescence is an essential physiological process in plants that supports the recycling of nitrogen and other nutrients to support the growth of developing organs, including young leaves, seeds, and fruits. Thus, the regulation of senescence is crucial for evolutionary success in wild populations and for increasing yield in crops. Here, we describe the influence of a NAC transcription factor, SlNAP2 (Solanum lycopersicum NAC-like, activated by Apetala3/Pistillata), that controls both leaf senescence and fruit yield in tomato (S. lycopersicum). SlNAP2 expression increases during age-dependent and dark-induced leaf senescence. We demonstrate that SlNAP2 activates SlSAG113 (S. lycopersicum SENESCENCE-ASSOCIATED GENE113), a homolog of Arabidopsis (Arabidopsis thaliana) SAG113, chlorophyll degradation genes such as SlSGR1 (S. lycopersicum senescence-inducible chloroplast stay-green protein 1) and SlPAO (S. lycopersicum pheide a oxygenase), and other downstream targets by directly binding to their promoters, thereby promoting leaf senescence. Furthermore, SlNAP2 directly controls the expression of genes important for abscisic acid (ABA) biosynthesis, S. lycopersicum 9-cis-epoxycarotenoid dioxygenase 1 (SlNCED1); transport, S. lycopersicum ABC transporter G family member 40 (SlABCG40); and degradation, S. lycopersicum ABA 8′-hydroxylase (SlCYP707A2), indicating that SlNAP2 has a complex role in establishing ABA homeostasis during leaf senescence. Inhibiting SlNAP2 expression in transgenic tomato plants impedes leaf senescence but enhances fruit yield and sugar content likely due to prolonged leaf photosynthesis in aging tomato plants. Our data indicate that SlNAP2 has a central role in controlling leaf senescence and fruit yield in tomato.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Xuemin MaORCiDGND, Youjun ZhangORCiDGND, Veronika Tureckova, Gang-Ping XueORCiD, Alisdair R. FernieORCiDGND, Bernd Mueller-RöberORCiDGND, Salma BalazadehORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1104/pp.18.00292
ISSN:0032-0889
ISSN:1532-2548
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29760199
Title of parent work (English):Plant physiology : an international journal devoted to physiology, biochemistry, cellular and molecular biology, biophysics and environmental biology of plants
Publisher:American Society of Plant Physiologists
Place of publishing:Rockville
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/14
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/12
Volume:177
Issue:3
Number of pages:17
First page:1286
Last Page:1302
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [FOR 948, BA4769/1-2]; Max Planck Institute of Molecular Plant Physiology; China Scholarship CouncilChina Scholarship Council
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)

