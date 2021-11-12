EARLY STARVATION1 specifically affects the phosphorylation action of starch-related dikinases

Starch phosphorylation by starch-related dikinases glucan, water dikinase (GWD) and phosphoglucan, water dikinase (PWD) is a key step in starch degradation. Little information is known about the precise structure of the glucan substrate utilized by the dikinases and about the mechanisms by which these structures may be influenced. A 50-kDa starch-binding protein named EARLY STARVATION1 (ESV1) was analyzed regarding its impact on starch phosphorylation. In various invitro assays, the influences of the recombinant protein ESV1 on the actions of GWD and PWD on the surfaces of native starch granules were analyzed. In addition, we included starches from various sources as well as truncated forms of GWD. ESV1 preferentially binds to highly ordered, -glucans, such as starch and crystalline maltodextrins. Furthermore, ESV1 specifically influences the action of GWD and PWD at the starch granule surface. Starch phosphorylation by GWD is decreased in the presence of ESV1, whereas the action of PWD increases in the presence of ESV1. The unique

Starch phosphorylation by starch-related dikinases glucan, water dikinase (GWD) and phosphoglucan, water dikinase (PWD) is a key step in starch degradation. Little information is known about the precise structure of the glucan substrate utilized by the dikinases and about the mechanisms by which these structures may be influenced. A 50-kDa starch-binding protein named EARLY STARVATION1 (ESV1) was analyzed regarding its impact on starch phosphorylation. In various invitro assays, the influences of the recombinant protein ESV1 on the actions of GWD and PWD on the surfaces of native starch granules were analyzed. In addition, we included starches from various sources as well as truncated forms of GWD. ESV1 preferentially binds to highly ordered, -glucans, such as starch and crystalline maltodextrins. Furthermore, ESV1 specifically influences the action of GWD and PWD at the starch granule surface. Starch phosphorylation by GWD is decreased in the presence of ESV1, whereas the action of PWD increases in the presence of ESV1. The unique alterations observed in starch phosphorylation by the two dikinases are discussed in regard to altered glucan structures at the starch granule surface.

