EARLY STARVATION1 specifically affects the phosphorylation action of starch-related dikinases

  Starch phosphorylation by starch-related dikinases glucan, water dikinase (GWD) and phosphoglucan, water dikinase (PWD) is a key step in starch degradation. Little information is known about the precise structure of the glucan substrate utilized by the dikinases and about the mechanisms by which these structures may be influenced. A 50-kDa starch-binding protein named EARLY STARVATION1 (ESV1) was analyzed regarding its impact on starch phosphorylation. In various invitro assays, the influences of the recombinant protein ESV1 on the actions of GWD and PWD on the surfaces of native starch granules were analyzed. In addition, we included starches from various sources as well as truncated forms of GWD. ESV1 preferentially binds to highly ordered, -glucans, such as starch and crystalline maltodextrins. Furthermore, ESV1 specifically influences the action of GWD and PWD at the starch granule surface. Starch phosphorylation by GWD is decreased in the presence of ESV1, whereas the action of PWD increases in the presence of ESV1. The unique alterations observed in starch phosphorylation by the two dikinases are discussed in regard to altered glucan structures at the starch granule surface.

Metadaten
Author details:Irina MalinovaORCiDGND, Harendra MahtoORCiD, Felix BrandtORCiD, Shadha AL-RawiORCiD, Hadeel Qasim, Henrike BrustORCiDGND, Mahdi Hejazi, Jörg FettkeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/tpj.13937
ISSN:0960-7412
ISSN:1365-313X
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29681129
Title of parent work (English):The plant journal
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/22
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/12
Tag:Arabidopsis thaliana; EARLY STARVATION1; glucan; phosphoglucan; starch granule surface; starch phosphorylation; water dikinase
Volume:95
Issue:1
Number of pages:12
First page:126
Last Page:137
Funding institution:DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [JF1030 2-/1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

