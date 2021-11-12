Schließen

Holocene thermokarst and pingo development in the Kolyma Lowland (NE Siberia)

  • Ground ice and sedimentary records of a pingo exposure reveal insights into Holocene permafrost, landscape and climate dynamics. Early to mid-Holocene thermokarst lake deposits contain rich floral and faunal paleoassemblages, which indicate lake shrinkage and decreasing summer temperatures (chironomid-based T-July) from 10.5 to 3.5 cal kyr BP with the warmest period between 10.5 and 8 cal kyr BP. Talik refreezing and pingo growth started about 3.5 cal kyr BP after disappearance of the lake. The isotopic composition of the pingo ice (delta O-18 - 17.1 +/- 0.6 parts per thousand, delta D -144.5 +/- 3.4 parts per thousand, slope 5.85, deuterium excess -7.7 +/- 1.5 parts per thousand) point to the initial stage of closed-system freezing captured in the record. A differing isotopic composition within the massive ice body was found (delta O-18 - 21.3 +/- 1.4 parts per thousand, delta D -165 +/- 11.5 parts per thousand, slope 8.13, deuterium excess 4.9 +/- 3.2 parts per thousand), probably related to the infill of dilation cracks by surfaceGround ice and sedimentary records of a pingo exposure reveal insights into Holocene permafrost, landscape and climate dynamics. Early to mid-Holocene thermokarst lake deposits contain rich floral and faunal paleoassemblages, which indicate lake shrinkage and decreasing summer temperatures (chironomid-based T-July) from 10.5 to 3.5 cal kyr BP with the warmest period between 10.5 and 8 cal kyr BP. Talik refreezing and pingo growth started about 3.5 cal kyr BP after disappearance of the lake. The isotopic composition of the pingo ice (delta O-18 - 17.1 +/- 0.6 parts per thousand, delta D -144.5 +/- 3.4 parts per thousand, slope 5.85, deuterium excess -7.7 +/- 1.5 parts per thousand) point to the initial stage of closed-system freezing captured in the record. A differing isotopic composition within the massive ice body was found (delta O-18 - 21.3 +/- 1.4 parts per thousand, delta D -165 +/- 11.5 parts per thousand, slope 8.13, deuterium excess 4.9 +/- 3.2 parts per thousand), probably related to the infill of dilation cracks by surface water with quasi-meteoric signature. Currently inactive syngenetic ice wedges formed in the thermokarst basin after lake drainage. The pingo preserves traces of permafrost response to climate variations in terms of ground-ice degradation (thermokarst) during the early and mid-Holocene, and aggradation (wedge-ice and pingo-ice growth) during the late Holocene.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Sebastian WetterichORCiD, Lutz SchirrmeisteORCiD, Larisa NazarovaORCiD, Olga PalagushkinaORCiD, Anatoly BobrovORCiD, Lilit PogosyanORCiD, Larisa SavelievaORCiD, Liudmila SyrykhORCiD, Heidrun MatthesORCiD, Michael FritzORCiDGND, Frank GüntherORCiD, Thomas OpelORCiDGND, Hanno MeyerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/ppp.1979
ISSN:1045-6740
ISSN:1099-1530
Title of parent work (English):Permafrost and Periglacial Processes
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/10
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/12
Tag:Khalerchinskaya tundra; bioindicators; cryolithology; hydrochemistry; stable water isotopes
Volume:29
Issue:3
Number of pages:17
First page:182
Last Page:198
Funding institution:Bundesministerium fur Bildung und ForschungFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01DJ14003]; Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [HE 3622/16-1]; Russian Foundation for Basic ResearchRussian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR) [11-04-91332-NNIO-a]; Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [16-17-10118]; Saint Petersburg State University [18.40.68.2017]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

