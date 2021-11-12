Holocene thermokarst and pingo development in the Kolyma Lowland (NE Siberia)

Sebastian Wetterich, Lutz Schirrmeiste, Larisa Nazarova, Olga Palagushkina, Anatoly Bobrov, Lilit Pogosyan, Larisa Savelieva, Liudmila Syrykh, Heidrun Matthes, Michael Fritz, Frank Günther, Thomas Opel, Hanno Meyer
- Ground ice and sedimentary records of a pingo exposure reveal insights into Holocene permafrost, landscape and climate dynamics. Early to mid-Holocene thermokarst lake deposits contain rich floral and faunal paleoassemblages, which indicate lake shrinkage and decreasing summer temperatures (chironomid-based T-July) from 10.5 to 3.5 cal kyr BP with the warmest period between 10.5 and 8 cal kyr BP. Talik refreezing and pingo growth started about 3.5 cal kyr BP after disappearance of the lake. The isotopic composition of the pingo ice (delta O-18 - 17.1 +/- 0.6 parts per thousand, delta D -144.5 +/- 3.4 parts per thousand, slope 5.85, deuterium excess -7.7 +/- 1.5 parts per thousand) point to the initial stage of closed-system freezing captured in the record. A differing isotopic composition within the massive ice body was found (delta O-18 - 21.3 +/- 1.4 parts per thousand, delta D -165 +/- 11.5 parts per thousand, slope 8.13, deuterium excess 4.9 +/- 3.2 parts per thousand), probably related to the infill of dilation cracks by surfaceGround ice and sedimentary records of a pingo exposure reveal insights into Holocene permafrost, landscape and climate dynamics. Early to mid-Holocene thermokarst lake deposits contain rich floral and faunal paleoassemblages, which indicate lake shrinkage and decreasing summer temperatures (chironomid-based T-July) from 10.5 to 3.5 cal kyr BP with the warmest period between 10.5 and 8 cal kyr BP. Talik refreezing and pingo growth started about 3.5 cal kyr BP after disappearance of the lake. The isotopic composition of the pingo ice (delta O-18 - 17.1 +/- 0.6 parts per thousand, delta D -144.5 +/- 3.4 parts per thousand, slope 5.85, deuterium excess -7.7 +/- 1.5 parts per thousand) point to the initial stage of closed-system freezing captured in the record. A differing isotopic composition within the massive ice body was found (delta O-18 - 21.3 +/- 1.4 parts per thousand, delta D -165 +/- 11.5 parts per thousand, slope 8.13, deuterium excess 4.9 +/- 3.2 parts per thousand), probably related to the infill of dilation cracks by surface water with quasi-meteoric signature. Currently inactive syngenetic ice wedges formed in the thermokarst basin after lake drainage. The pingo preserves traces of permafrost response to climate variations in terms of ground-ice degradation (thermokarst) during the early and mid-Holocene, and aggradation (wedge-ice and pingo-ice growth) during the late Holocene.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Sebastian WetterichORCiD, Lutz SchirrmeisteORCiD, Larisa NazarovaORCiD, Olga PalagushkinaORCiD, Anatoly BobrovORCiD, Lilit PogosyanORCiD, Larisa SavelievaORCiD, Liudmila SyrykhORCiD, Heidrun MatthesORCiD, Michael FritzORCiDGND, Frank GüntherORCiD, Thomas OpelORCiDGND, Hanno MeyerORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/ppp.1979
|ISSN:
|1045-6740
|ISSN:
|1099-1530
|Title of parent work (English):
|Permafrost and Periglacial Processes
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publishing:
|Hoboken
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/07/10
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/11/12
|Tag:
|Khalerchinskaya tundra; bioindicators; cryolithology; hydrochemistry; stable water isotopes
|Volume:
|29
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|17
|First page:
|182
|Last Page:
|198
|Funding institution:
|Bundesministerium fur Bildung und ForschungFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01DJ14003]; Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [HE 3622/16-1]; Russian Foundation for Basic ResearchRussian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR) [11-04-91332-NNIO-a]; Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [16-17-10118]; Saint Petersburg State University [18.40.68.2017]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access