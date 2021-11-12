Random multi-hopper model
- We develop a mathematical model considering a random walker with long-range hops on arbitrary graphs. The random multi-hopper can jump to any node of the graph from an initial position, with a probability that decays as a function of the shortest-path distance between the two nodes in the graph. We consider here two decaying functions in the form of Laplace and Mellin transforms of the shortest-path distances. We prove that when the parameters of these transforms approach zero asymptotically, the hitting time in the multi-hopper approaches the minimum possible value for a normal random walker. We show by computational experiments that the multi-hopper explores a graph with clusters or skewed degree distributions more efficiently than a normal random walker. We provide computational evidences of the advantages of the random multi-hopper model with respect to the normal random walk by studying deterministic, random and real-world networks.
|Author details:
|Ernesto EstradaORCiD, Jean-Charles Delvenne, Naomichi HatanoORCiD, Jose L. Mateos, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND, Alejandro P. Riascos, Michael T. Schaub
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/comnet/cnx043
|ISSN:
|2051-1310
|ISSN:
|2051-1329
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of Complex Networks
|Subtitle (English):
|super-fast random walks on graphs
|Publisher:
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/10/03
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/11/12
|Volume:
|6
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|22
|First page:
|382
|Last Page:
|403
|Funding institution:
|the Marie Sklodowska-Curie grantEuropean Union (EU) [702410]; Concerted Research Action (ARC) programme - Federation Wallonia-Brussels [ARC 14/19-060]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [ME 1535/6-1]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik