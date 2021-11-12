Schließen

Random multi-hopper model

  • We develop a mathematical model considering a random walker with long-range hops on arbitrary graphs. The random multi-hopper can jump to any node of the graph from an initial position, with a probability that decays as a function of the shortest-path distance between the two nodes in the graph. We consider here two decaying functions in the form of Laplace and Mellin transforms of the shortest-path distances. We prove that when the parameters of these transforms approach zero asymptotically, the hitting time in the multi-hopper approaches the minimum possible value for a normal random walker. We show by computational experiments that the multi-hopper explores a graph with clusters or skewed degree distributions more efficiently than a normal random walker. We provide computational evidences of the advantages of the random multi-hopper model with respect to the normal random walk by studying deterministic, random and real-world networks.

Metadaten
Author details:Ernesto EstradaORCiD, Jean-Charles Delvenne, Naomichi HatanoORCiD, Jose L. Mateos, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND, Alejandro P. Riascos, Michael T. Schaub
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/comnet/cnx043
ISSN:2051-1310
ISSN:2051-1329
Title of parent work (English):Journal of Complex Networks
Subtitle (English):super-fast random walks on graphs
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/10/03
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/12
Volume:6
Issue:3
Number of pages:22
First page:382
Last Page:403
Funding institution:the Marie Sklodowska-Curie grantEuropean Union (EU) [702410]; Concerted Research Action (ARC) programme - Federation Wallonia-Brussels [ARC 14/19-060]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [ME 1535/6-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik

