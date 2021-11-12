Schließen

Phylogeography, evolutionary history and effects of glaciations in a species (Zootoca vivipara) inhabiting multiple biogeographic regions

  • Location Eurasia. Methods We generated the largest molecular dataset to date of Z. vivipara, ran phylogenetic analyses, reconstructed its evolutionary history, determined the location of glacial refuges and reconstructed ancestral biogeographic regions. Results The phylogenetic analyses revealed a complex evolutionary history, driven by expansions and contractions of the distribution due to glacials and interglacials, and the colonization of new biogeographic regions by all lineages of Z. vivipara. Many glacial refugia were detected, most were located close to the southern limit of the Last Glacial Maximum. Two subclades recolonized large areas covered by permafrost during the last glaciation: namely, Western and Northern Europe and North-Eastern Europe and Asia.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jose L. HorreoORCiD, Maria L. Pelaez, Teresa SuarezORCiD, Merel Cathelijne BreedveldORCiD, Benoit Heulin, Yann Surget-GrobaORCiD, Tuula A. OksanenORCiD, Patrick S. FitzeORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/jbi.13349
ISSN:0305-0270
ISSN:1365-2699
Title of parent work (English):Journal of biogeography
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/15
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/12
Tag:ancestral area reconstruction; ancestral biogeographic region reconstruction; biogeography; glacial refuges; last glacial maxima; molecular diversity; phylogeny; post-glacial recolonization
Volume:45
Issue:7
Number of pages:12
First page:1616
Last Page:1627
Funding institution:Spanish Ministry of Education and ScienceSpanish Government [CGL2008-01522, CGL2012-32459, CGL2016-76918, FPDI-2013-16116, IJCI-2015-23618]; Swiss National Science FoundationSwiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) [PPOOP3_128375, PP00P3_152929/1]; Academy of FinlandAcademy of Finland [7108955]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo