Schließen

Review of Patrick Gray: Shakespeare and the Fall of the Roman Republic: Selfhood, Stoicism and Civil War

  • The article is a review of Patrick Gray's latest monograph: Shakespeare and the Fall of the Roman Republic: Selfhood, Stoicism and Civil War. Gray analyzes Shakespare's and his characters' representation of the 'self' in Julius Caesar and Antony and Cleopatra, with Coriolanus used for comparative purposes. The book induced a lively discussion of its content in academic community.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Andelko MihanovicORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol13.195
ISSN:2364-7612
Title of parent work (English):thersites 13: Antiquipop – Chefs d’œuvres revisités
Subtitle (English):Edinburgh University Press (Edinburgh 2019) (Edinburgh Critical Studies in Shakespeare and Philosophy), pp. xii + 308. ISBN: 978 I 4744 2745 6 (hardback), £80
Editor(s):Fabien Bièvre-Perrin, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Christian Rollinger, Christine Walde
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/08
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/11/12
Volume:2021
Issue:13
First page:213
Last Page:218
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612 / thersites
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo