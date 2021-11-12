Review of Patrick Gray: Shakespeare and the Fall of the Roman Republic: Selfhood, Stoicism and Civil War

Andelko Mihanovic The article is a review of Patrick Gray's latest monograph: Shakespeare and the Fall of the Roman Republic: Selfhood, Stoicism and Civil War. Gray analyzes Shakespare's and his characters' representation of the 'self' in Julius Caesar and Antony and Cleopatra, with Coriolanus used for comparative purposes. The book induced a lively discussion of its content in academic community.