Review of Carine Giovénal, Véronique Krings, Alexandre Massé, Matthieu Soler, Catherine Valenti : L’Antiquité imagine. Les références antiques dans les oeuvres de fiction (XXe – XXIe siècles)

Author details:Arnaud Saura-ZiegelmeyerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol14.138
ISSN:2364-7612
Title of parent work (French):thersites 13: Antiquipop – Chefs d’œuvres revisités
Subtitle (French):Ausonius (Bordeaux 2019) (= Scripta Receptoria), 228 p., 27 illustrations. ISBN : 9782356133205, 25 €
Editor(s):Fabien Bièvre-Perrin, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Christian Rollinger, Christine Walde
Publication type:Review
Language:French
Date of first publication:2021/11/08
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/11/12
Volume:2021
Issue:13
First page:200
Last Page:206
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612 / thersites
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

