Schließen

Les chefs d’œuvre de l’Art antique dans la bande dessinée du XXIᵉ s. Usages et Background

  • Whether you open a manga, a French-language comic strip or a North-American comic strip with Classic subject, it seems normal to the reader to encounter many representations of sculptures, paintings or object of daily life from this period throughout the story. These images are taken from catalogues notably available online. The artists also seem to have drawn their inspiration from museum publications or directly from the collections exhibited by these cultural institutions. This article will review the masterpieces used in comic strips and the reasons why they are chosen. Depending on the formats and cultures that stage them, these works do not constitute decorative elements of an ancient past but contribute to the narrative.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Mathieu ScapinGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol13.128
ISSN:2364-7612
Title of parent work (French):thersites 13: Antiquipop – Chefs d’œuvres revisités
Editor(s):Fabien Bièvre-Perrin, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Christian Rollinger, Christine Walde
Publication type:Article
Language:French
Date of first publication:2021/11/08
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/11/11
Tag:Bande dessinée; art antique; comics; culture populaire; manga
Volume:2021
Issue:13
First page:169
Last Page:199
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612 / thersites
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo