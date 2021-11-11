Les chefs d’œuvre de l’Art antique dans la bande dessinée du XXIᵉ s. Usages et Background
- Whether you open a manga, a French-language comic strip or a North-American comic strip with Classic subject, it seems normal to the reader to encounter many representations of sculptures, paintings or object of daily life from this period throughout the story. These images are taken from catalogues notably available online. The artists also seem to have drawn their inspiration from museum publications or directly from the collections exhibited by these cultural institutions. This article will review the masterpieces used in comic strips and the reasons why they are chosen. Depending on the formats and cultures that stage them, these works do not constitute decorative elements of an ancient past but contribute to the narrative.
|Author details:
|Mathieu ScapinGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol13.128
|ISSN:
|2364-7612
|Title of parent work (French):
|thersites 13: Antiquipop – Chefs d’œuvres revisités
|Editor(s):
|Fabien Bièvre-Perrin, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Christian Rollinger, Christine Walde
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|French
|Date of first publication:
|2021/11/08
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2021/11/11
|Tag:
|Bande dessinée; art antique; comics; culture populaire; manga
|Volume:
|2021
|Issue:
|13
|First page:
|169
|Last Page:
|199
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612 / thersites
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International