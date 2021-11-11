Schließen

La Vénus de Milo dans l’art contemporain (de 1980 à nos jours) : une icône globalisée

  • This paper aims to analyse the figure of the Venus of Milo in (extreme) contemporary art productions. The reception of this sculpture has already been studied in the past, but without considering the last ten years (2010 – 2020), during which artists like Yinka Shonibare, Fabio Viale, or Daniel Arsham decided to use the Venus for their new productions. The paper also explains how the Venus of Milo became a globalised icon and an inspiration for artists from all over the world.

Metadaten
Author details:Tiphaine Annabelle BesnardORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol13.156
ISSN:2364-7612
Title of parent work (French):thersites 13: Antiquipop – Chefs d’œuvres revisités
Editor(s):Fabien Bièvre-Perrin, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Christian Rollinger, Christine Walde
Publication type:Article
Language:French
Date of first publication:2021/11/08
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/11/11
Tag:Vénus de Milo; art contemporain; icône; réception; sculpture
Volume:2021
Issue:13
First page:84
Last Page:99
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612 / thersites
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

