La Vénus de Milo dans l’art contemporain (de 1980 à nos jours) : une icône globalisée
- This paper aims to analyse the figure of the Venus of Milo in (extreme) contemporary art productions. The reception of this sculpture has already been studied in the past, but without considering the last ten years (2010 – 2020), during which artists like Yinka Shonibare, Fabio Viale, or Daniel Arsham decided to use the Venus for their new productions. The paper also explains how the Venus of Milo became a globalised icon and an inspiration for artists from all over the world.
|Author details:
|Tiphaine Annabelle BesnardORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol13.156
|ISSN:
|2364-7612
|Title of parent work (French):
|thersites 13: Antiquipop – Chefs d’œuvres revisités
|Editor(s):
|Fabien Bièvre-Perrin, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Christian Rollinger, Christine Walde
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|French
|Date of first publication:
|2021/11/08
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2021/11/11
|Tag:
|Vénus de Milo; art contemporain; icône; réception; sculpture
|Volume:
|2021
|Issue:
|13
|First page:
|84
|Last Page:
|99
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612 / thersites
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International